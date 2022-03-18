YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners participate in winter activities

This week, Master Gardener Darla Chouinard recaps the winter activities of the youth gardeners.

At our February Home-school workshops we discussed fun winter activities, read some good books to the kids, made indoor snow and put together bags of nature items for making ice wreaths or an ice luminary at home. We also talked about the benefits of being outside in the winter.

We discussed things to do outside in the snow like building a snowman, making a snow angel, painting snow, examining individual snowflakes, going sledding, and taking winter hikes. If you are really industrious and have ample snow, you can build a snow castle, fort, igloo or a snow house.

Have you ever taken a snow hike? How about a nighttime winter hike? Did you hear and see different animals or birds at night? Did you spot animal tracks try to identify them and find where did they lead to? A snow hike is also a great time for a scavenger hunt.

In addition to being great exercise, breathing in fresh air and taking in sunshine while hiking benefits our bodies. Did you know that you burn more calories while trying to keep warm when you are outside in the cold? Our bodies use up more energy to keep us warm.

We also get Vitamin D from the sun as it is absorbed through our skin. It supports our bone health and helps in disease prevention. Sunlight improves our mood and helps us to be creative and helps us to focus. We only need about 15 minutes in the sun to get benefits of natural vitamin D.

Ice Wreath instructions:

Fill a Bundt pan with water and add pine branches, pinecones, berries, acorns, leaves, twigs. Freeze in Bundt pan, remove then tie ribbon through center to hang from a branch or fence. You can also freeze it in other shaped pans but include a string in the ice so you have a hanger. If you use birdseed, watch the birds feast on your wreath. It will melt and fall to the ground on a warm day.

Luminary: Similar to an ice wreath, only freeze a smaller weighted container inside a larger container of water, add pine sprigs and pinecones. After it is frozen, remove the weighted container and place a battery-operated candle or real candle inside the well. You can make smaller ones using a plastic cup with a smaller weighted plastic cup inside. Leave the lip of the weighted cup above the water/ice line so you can easily remove it. See how pretty it is outside after dark.

Fake Snow

Mix equal parts cornstarch and baking soda in a pan or dishpan then, add a small amount of water. The consistency should be dry looking but holds together when pressed in your hand. If is too watery, add more cornstarch and baking soda. Should be crumbly and not liquid.

If you add too much water, you can either add more dry ingredients or you can still play with it. You will have gack, moon mud or something similar to Oobleck - named after the Dr. Seuss' book "Bartholomew and the Oobleck."

You can also add a little more water to it and zap it in the microwave on 30 second intervals, stir. In about 2 minutes you will have a really smooth white dough to play with. Do not rinse it down the sink to dispose of it.

Winter Scavenger Hunt

Icicle

Squirrel

Pinecone

Snow

Animal tracks

Sled

Snow man

Berries - Do not eat!

Feather

Evergreen tree

Snow shovel

Firewood

Nest

Chimney smoke

Scarf

Hat

Footprint

Bird

Snowplow

Bird feeder

Go outside, enjoy winter, be healthy and safe. Dress in warm layers and enjoy what the winter season brings.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

University of Illinois, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Local Extension Councils Cooperating. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

