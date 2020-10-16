YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners take part in wind-based gardening activities

Youth Gardening is slowly emerging from the pandemic and we are now meeting, with a few modifications to the meeting guidelines.
This past month our two groups met outdoors, had beautiful weather and did different activities.
The first Youth Gardening group constructed flower presses and pressed the final flowers of the season. They also created some beautiful bookmarks with pressed flowers.
The second group learned about wind, so we made wind chimes. The wind chimes were made from twigs that I pruned from my hackberry tree. I drilled small holes that the students strung fishing line through and threaded beads onto. We placed crimp beads on the ends to hold tiny bells on the end of their beaded lines. Our lesson was about the importance of wind and how wind affects plants.
The wind blows seeds from a parent plant to spread them far and wide. A few examples of plants and trees that spread their seeds this way include dandelions (one student called them a "wishing flower"), thistle, cat-tails, milkweed, maple seeds, ash tree seeds, and cotton tree seeds. One thing all of these plants have in common is that the seeds are tiny and have a connected structure that catches the wind.
Pollination by wind is called anemophily. Most plants that pollinate this way are gymnosperms or non-flowering plants like grasses or grains. Grasses are wind-pollinated. A single "flower" head of grass can produce 10 million grains of pollen. This is why they grow close together. By being close together, it increases the chances of being pollinated. Wind-pollinated crops include grains such as barley, corn, oats, rice, rye, and wheat. Wind-pollinated trees include Alders, birch, cottonwood, hickories, oaks, and poplar.
Wind assists plants by increasing the turbulence in the atmosphere and introducing more carbon dioxide to the plant - something the plant needs. A slight breeze also helps seedlings grow stronger. Wind blowing on a seedling or newly emerged plant helps the plant grow a stronger stem. That is why indoor plants should slowly be introduced to a calm breeze to get them acclimated to the outdoors before they are planted outside permanently.
If wind is too strong it can be detrimental to plants, it can snap branches or topple strong trees. Wind can also dry out leaves and cause them to drop from a plant. It can also cause soil do dry out. Applying mulch to plants helps them to retain root moisture by creating a barrier that prevents soil moisture from evaporating.
Wind can also cause trunks of trees to grow twisted. The best example I've seen of this was at the rim of the Grand Canyon. And during this time of year, we watch the wind blow the leaves off the trees.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.
Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
