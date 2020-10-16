YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners take part in wind-based gardening activities

Youth Gardening is slowly emerging from the pandemic and we are now meeting, with a few modifications to the meeting guidelines.

This past month our two groups met outdoors, had beautiful weather and did different activities.

The first Youth Gardening group constructed flower presses and pressed the final flowers of the season. They also created some beautiful bookmarks with pressed flowers.

The second group learned about wind, so we made wind chimes. The wind chimes were made from twigs that I pruned from my hackberry tree. I drilled small holes that the students strung fishing line through and threaded beads onto. We placed crimp beads on the ends to hold tiny bells on the end of their beaded lines. Our lesson was about the importance of wind and how wind affects plants.

The wind blows seeds from a parent plant to spread them far and wide. A few examples of plants and trees that spread their seeds this way include dandelions (one student called them a "wishing flower"), thistle, cat-tails, milkweed, maple seeds, ash tree seeds, and cotton tree seeds. One thing all of these plants have in common is that the seeds are tiny and have a connected structure that catches the wind.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}