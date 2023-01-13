Honduras medical mission trip returns after COVID-19 hiatus

MATTOON — Four Coles County healthcare providers took part Nov. 2-12 in an annual medical mission trip Honduras that resumed after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Ron Miller of Mattoon, family practice doctor Dr. Gary Mikel of Charleston, and nurses Dorothy Moyers and Eileen Preston, both of Charleston, joined several other providers on this Health Caring Services trip, which was last held in fall 2019.

"It was good to be back," Miller said of his 17th medical mission trip to Honduras. He added that they needed to replace some stored medical supplies that had expired since 2019. "There was a lot of materials we had to take down with us, but it worked out fine. We had a very nice crew."

Miller said he met with patients at rural clinics in the mountains of western Honduras and then spent three days performing eye surgeries, such as uncrossing eyes, in the regional hospital in Sula alongside other providers.

"We had a large percentage of patients who needed surgery, like they had saved up in wait for us," Miller said, adding that there is another trip in the works for March to meet this demand.