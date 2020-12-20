Horoscope for Dec. 20

Consider your long-term plans, and don't jeopardize your chance to reach your goal because of something you have no control over. Be practical, and view the changes heading your way optimistically. Focus on what you can do, not on what you can't.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Assumptions will lead to problems. Find out the truth before you point fingers or do something you'll regret. Put more time and effort into personal gain and physical fitness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Run your ideas past anyone directly influenced by the changes you implement to your home or lifestyle. Look for enticing ways to interest others in helping you reach your objectives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep up the momentum. Strive for perfection. Put greater emphasis on meaningful relationships, and be sure to let loved ones know how you feel. Finish what you start and keep your promises.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Someone will disagree with your decisions. Don't let emotions interfere with your resolutions. Stick to the facts, or someone will question your reasoning. Play it safe.