MATTOON — The Ladies Aid Organization of St. John’s recently donated $14,231 for the construction of a St. John’s Lutheran School high school building.

The Ladies Aid organization works on service projects with the goal of being a blessing for St. John's Lutheran Church and the community.

Earlier this summer, the Ladies Aid's annual rummage sale brought in more than $7,000 that this organization then matched from its funds. This enabled Ladies Aid to donate more than $14,000 to the school's "Soaring to New Heights" Capital Campaign.

"The funds from the Ladies Aid rummage sale was a huge boost to our campaign as it came during a time when we already had a matching challenge from a donor. So that $14,000 really resulted in a $28,000 donation to this project," said Principal Curtis Wudtke.

So far, the capital campaign committee has raised $3.7 million toward reaching the $4 million fundraising goal for constructing the new building on the school's campus along Broadway Avenue. The school currently provides classes for grades preschool through eighth.