MATTOON — The Ladies Aid Organization of St. John’s recently donated $14,231 for the construction of a St. John’s Lutheran School
high school building.
The Ladies Aid organization works on service projects with the goal of being a blessing for St. John's Lutheran Church and the community.
Earlier this summer, the Ladies Aid's
annual rummage sale brought in more than $7,000 that this organization then matched from its funds. This enabled Ladies Aid to donate more than $14,000 to the school's "Soaring to New Heights" Capital Campaign.
"The funds from the Ladies Aid rummage sale was a huge boost to our campaign as it came during a time when we already had a matching challenge from a donor. So that $14,000 really resulted in a $28,000 donation to this project," said Principal Curtis Wudtke.
So far, the capital campaign committee has raised $3.7 million toward reaching the $4 million fundraising goal for constructing the new building on the school's campus along Broadway Avenue. The school currently provides
classes for grades preschool through eighth.
The fundraising campaign for St. John's Lutheran Church's proposed high school building kicked off Thursday night with an event in the McKenna-Yost Convention Center at the new Hilton Garden Inn in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
St. John's Lutheran pep rally prepares boys basketball team
Students and teachers conduct a pep rally at St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday. The eighth grade boys basketball team will compete in an IESA state tournament for the first time on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
