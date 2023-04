MATTOON — The team from Mattoon High School placed first in Division 1500 at the annual Lake Land Regional Academic Challenge.

Green Wave teammates Keenan Kersh and Lincoln Wheeler tied for first in computer science in Division 1500 and for second across all divisions. Wheeler placed first in math across all divisions. Both students received $1,000 tuition waivers from Lake Land.

Others from Mattoon also won individual awards. Chemistry: Dalton Short, first; J.D. Sullivan, second. Biology: Sarah Creel and Jessica Evans, tied for first; Thomas Towle, second. Engineering graphics: Chris Carter, first; Mitchell Gergeni, second. English: Hannah Stroud, first; Berit Haldorsen, second. Math: Keenan Kersh, second.

The team advanced to the sectional competition at Eastern Illinois University, where Chris Carter qualified for the state finals with a second place finish in Division 1500 in engineering graphics. The state finals will be held on April 19 at Eastern.