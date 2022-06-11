Mattoon Moose Club donates to Community Dog Park

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge held a "Lady and the Tramp Unleashed" fundraiser this spring that brought in $3,837 for the planned Mattoon Community Dog Park.

"We have a very generous community. I am very happy to be part of it," said Katrina Butler, chair of the dog park committee. She noted that this was the lodge's second fundraiser for the dog park.

The spaghetti meal at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., included sauce provided by Windy City Pizza, meat from Morgan's Meat Market, salad from Mark's My Store and bread from Jimmy John's. Attendees dined at tables with decorative covers as Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" played on a screen in the banquet room.

Raffle items at the fundraiser included four Cubs versus Cardinals tickets for a June 24 game donated by Moose Lodge administrator Jeff Weaver and event coordinator Barb Howard, plus a variety of gift baskets.

The committee has been raising money to open a dog park later this year at the City of Mattoon's Roundhouse Complex youth sports area at North First Street and Shelby Avenue.

