Mattoon Moose donates $2,766 to Head Start

MATTOON — The Moose Lodge 803 recently donated $2,766 to Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) Head Start.
The donation was from all the proceeds of a fundraising breakfast and silent auction that the Mattoon Moose Lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., hosted on April 16 for the Mattoon Head Start school, a nonprofit organization that assists low income families with early childhood education and related services.
Head Start planned to use the $2,766 donation to help with T-shirt purchases, end-of-the-year field trips, and a graduation party.
