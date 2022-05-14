 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Moose donates $2,766 to Head Start

Moose donates to Head Start

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 members and staff are pictured presenting a $2,766 donating to Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) Head Start staff for this early childhood education program.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MATTOON MOOSE LODGE

MATTOON — The Moose Lodge 803 recently donated $2,766 to Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) Head Start.

The donation was from all the proceeds of a fundraising breakfast and silent auction that the Mattoon Moose Lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., hosted on April 16 for the Mattoon Head Start school, a nonprofit organization that assists low income families with early childhood education and related services.

Head Start planned to use the $2,766 donation to help with T-shirt purchases, end-of-the-year field trips, and a graduation party. 

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

