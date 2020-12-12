Mattoon Moose lodge donates $500 to American Cancer Society

MATTOON — Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon recently raised $500 to contribute to the American Cancer Society.

This fundraising effort started a few weeks ago when the Mattoon Moose completed a tuckpoint repair of the east exterior wall of its lodge building, 1212 Broadway Ave., and they needed to seal and paint to complete the project. Lodge board member Lee Paden suggested painting the seal coat in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Paden was able to get donations for paint and materials for the lodge's "big pink wall," along with sponsors for cancer signage, can koozies, arm bracelets and more. These sponsors were Jack & Bill's Fine Clothing, Fellowship Center, Sullivan Auto Body, Don Baker Pest Control, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, Multi-Print Solutions, Duct Busters, and the Mattoon Moose.