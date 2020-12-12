 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon Moose lodge donates $500 to American Cancer Society
0 comments
editor's pick

Mattoon Moose lodge donates $500 to American Cancer Society

{{featured_button_text}}
Mattoon Moose help cancer awareness

Pictured, from the left, are American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Danielle Ochs, Mattoon Moose Lodge board member Lee Paden, and lodge Administrator Jeff Weaver. The lodge recently raised and donated $500 for breast cancer research, and painted its east exterior wall pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE MATTOON MOOSE LODGE

MATTOON — Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon recently raised $500 to contribute to the American Cancer Society.

This fundraising effort started a few weeks ago when the Mattoon Moose completed a tuckpoint repair of the east exterior wall of its lodge building, 1212 Broadway Ave., and they needed to seal and paint to complete the project. Lodge board member Lee Paden suggested painting the seal coat in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Watch now: Moose Lodge teams up with Head Start to offer fresh meals to preschoolers

Paden was able to get donations for paint and materials for the lodge's "big pink wall," along with sponsors for cancer signage, can koozies, arm bracelets and more. These sponsors were Jack & Bill's Fine Clothing, Fellowship Center, Sullivan Auto Body, Don Baker Pest Control, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, Multi-Print Solutions, Duct Busters, and the Mattoon Moose.

Moose Lodge Administrator Jeff Weaver said the lodge thanks all of the sponsors and everyone else who donated to the fundraiser. The lodge presented the $500 for breast cancer research on Nov. 13 to Danielle Ochs, community with the American Cancer Society.

"ACS is incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Mattoon Moose Lodge during this challenging year," Ochs said of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA commissioner assures public that science guided vaccine decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News