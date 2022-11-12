Mattoon Moose Lodge donates to Coles County Animal Shelter

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge donated more than $600 and numerous pet supplies to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

The donation was made possible with the help of a benefit breakfast that was held on Sept. 10 at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. In advance of the breakfast, the lodge distributed a wish list of supplies needed by the shelter.

"Let's help support this amazing organization and all they do for the animals in need," the breakfast announcement said.

Dry and canned dog and cat food, litter box items, paper towels and other cleaning supplies, pet toys, and more were collected by the lodge.