Mattoon Moose Lodge donates to Coles County Animal Shelter

Moose donate to animal shelter

Pictured, from the left, are Mattoon Moose Lodge administrator Barb Howard with Coles County Animal Shelter animal control officer Trent Pauley and public relations/adoption specialist Rachel Thoele.

 ROB STROUD, JG-TC

MATTOON — The Mattoon Moose Lodge donated more than $600 and numerous pet supplies to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

The donation was made possible with the help of a benefit breakfast that was held on Sept. 10 at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. In advance of the breakfast, the lodge distributed a wish list of supplies needed by the shelter.

"Let's help support this amazing organization and all they do for the animals in need," the breakfast announcement said.

Mattoon church youth group plant pollinator garden

Dry and canned dog and cat food, litter box items, paper towels and other cleaning supplies, pet toys, and more were collected by the lodge.

"The Mattoon Moose Lodge and (administrator Barb Howard) are huge supporters of the Coles County Animal Shelter," the shelter posted in response. Both organizations reported that they are interested in holding an adoption day event. 

Tags

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

