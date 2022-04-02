Mattoon Rotary Club donates to food pantry

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club recently presented a check for $20,229 to the Mattoon Food Pantry.

The donation was made possible through donations from members, area residents and businesses as part of the club’s annual food drive.

“We’re so grateful to the Mattoon Rotary Club for yet another wonderful donation,” said Mary Russell, executive director of the Mattoon Food Pantry. “Because of the generosity of Rotarians and other community members, we’ll be able to provide food necessities to literally thousands in need.”

Russell explained that the pantry has seen an increase in people visiting the Pantry recently who are living in their vehicles in and around the Mattoon community.

With this donation, the food pantry will buy food in bulk from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Champaign, as well as other items from area businesses such as Dollar Tree and County Market with which the Pantry partners. The pantry also provides special items – such as hams and turkeys - during the holidays.

Those in need can visit the Mattoon Food Pantry at various times, including a monthly Thursday Drive-Thru or from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Food Pantry volunteers also make monthly home deliveries to approximately 120 families.

Gary Swearingen, who has led the Rotary Food Drive for 22 years, explained that the local Food Pantry is such a vital community resource, and one that the Mattoon Rotary Club is proud to support.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the cost increase in goods and services has resulted in an even greater financial burden on area families,” Swearingen said. “On behalf of Mattoon Rotarians, we will continue to do our part in supporting this valuable service.”

