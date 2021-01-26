Mattoon Rotary distributes books to kindergarten students

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club believes in strong literacy skills.

In an effort to encourage a positive self-concept and instill a love of reading in kindergarten-age students, the club selects a book with assistance of the Mattoon School District.

Books are purchased by the Rotary Club. The club then coordinates a date and time to make presentations to the schools wherein Rotarians read the book to the students and then distribute a copy to each student for their home library.

Unfortunately COVID-19 altered this year’s distribution process. Since the schools are on hybrid and/or remote learning schedules Rotarians had to be creative in "reading" to the students.

Gayla McDaniel asked the school district if Rotary could present a video with members reading the book and then allow teachers to incorporate the video and book distribution into their schedules. District representatives were excited to allow this procedure and to continue with this literacy project.

While the Rotarians would rather have face to face readings, they instead created a video of reading the book titled, “The Pigeon Has To Go To School!” written by Mo Willems, as they believe this title is somewhat representative of the 2020-21 school year.