Mattoon Rotary distributes books to kindergarten students

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club believes in strong literacy skills.
In an effort to encourage a positive self-concept and instill a love of reading in kindergarten-age students, the club selects a book with assistance of the Mattoon School District.
Books are purchased by the Rotary Club. The club then coordinates a date and time to make presentations to the schools wherein Rotarians read the book to the students and then distribute a copy to each student for their home library.
Unfortunately COVID-19 altered this year’s distribution process. Since the schools are on hybrid and/or remote learning schedules Rotarians had to be creative in "reading" to the students.
Gayla McDaniel asked the school district if Rotary could present a video with members reading the book and then allow teachers to incorporate the video and book distribution into their schedules. District representatives were excited to allow this procedure and to continue with this literacy project.
While the Rotarians would rather have face to face readings, they instead created a video of reading the book titled, “The Pigeon Has To Go To School!” written by Mo Willems, as they believe this title is somewhat representative of the 2020-21 school year.
The video was then sent to each school representative so that every kindergarten teacher could copy it into their class’s schedule to allow them the best use of time with the students.
Since the Rotary Club had ordered extra books they decided to extend the book to community preschools to add a copy of the book to their libraries. A copy was delivered to each preschool by Rotarians. This will allow the book to be read to 3 to 5 year olds, hopefully instilling a love of reading at an earlier age.
A copy of the book is also given to the Mattoon Public Library for general reading.
For further information about the Kindergarten Literacy Program or any Mattoon Rotary Project please contact Susan Riggert, Gayla McDaniel or President Mike Martin at 217-259-3120.