MY AMISH HOME: Ending up with bruised and bloody arms

"The glory of God shall endure forever: the Lord shall rejoice in his works. He looketh on the earth and it trembleth: he toucheth the hills, and they smoke. I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being. My meditation of him shall be sweet: I will be glad in the Lord." -- Psalm 104: 31, 32, 33, 34
This morning seemed to not get started very energetically. I figured if I had a cup of coffee, or two, or three, I could get going. At least this morning the coffee cups didn't jump out of the cabinet and break all to pieces like last week. And they were my favorite cups! I did make a one cup deal and poured too much water in the cone and my cup overflowed so that I did have a mess to clean up.
That is what happens when our cup of blessings overflow, right? We don't have a mess to clean up.
And truly, my cup of blessings is overflowing. It just seems on a cloudy, dreary day like today, I have a hard time to rise up and count my blessings.
Yesterday morning was a kind of a "weathery" day. First of all, when I went out to chore, the stars were shining overhead. A little later a small shower passed through. And before I could leave for work, we had a real rainstorm.
I was really glad Erwin didn't have to go to the workshop. That meant I didn't have to leave at a specific time. So I waited until the rainstorm had passed.
When I got back, I did my laundry first so that would be done in case it rains some more.
I had beans to can. Myt mom had cleaned most of them while I was gone. I wanted to write my community newsletter first so I for sure would get that out in the mail.
It was after lunch before I got my beans cooking.
I had to pick beans again in the afternoon. It was kind of late when I went out and I noticed the sky is getting dark. I was barely finished when the wind came up. I hurriedly did all the chores and go stuff put away outside.
The wind really had picked up, 35 mph gusts and the temperature dropped from the 90s to 70 degrees.
This is now way after lunch and a brief nap. I picked up Erwin at the workshop then we went on to town to do some errands. I thought about doing laundry when I got back, but the weather didn't seem conducive to drying clothes so I decided to skip that. Maybe I can mow yard when I get this done. It doesn't take the grass long to get tall with all this rain.
last week when I mowed, the mower mowed kind of choppy. I figured maybe the deck needs cleaning out. Since I'm too wimpy to block up the mower, I just reach under it the best I can. Usually ending up with bruised and bloody arms.
I don't know if I should tell this story or not. Our grandchildren are no longer little tots doing cutesie pie stuff but sometimes the older ones deserve to have their tales told.
It was a rainy Saturday and the girls couldn't do what had been planned originally. So they hatched a plan to surprise their older brother.
Now Lavon was in Indiana visiting his best friend and soul mate Dora. So he could not defend his property. And they had plenty of time to wreak havoc.
The girls blew up 80 some balloons (with an air hose, they are windy but not that windy!). They put the balloons in his closet, dresser drawers, under the covers on his bed and who know where else!
Then they fix up a balloon dummy, dressing it in Lavon's clothes using a doll for the head, put one of his hats on it, and used the long, skinny, squiggly balloons for arms and legs. He has long, skinny legs but maybe not squiggly! They put a pack of crackers in one hand up by the mouth (Lavon is ALWAYS eating!), a bottle of water in the other hand, and a phone on the lap. And closed the door, awaiting his return. His response?!
"SHERILYN!! I'll get you for this!"
Such a popping of balloons was enough to last them a long time! And guess what? He decided the girls can clean up his room! Did they? I don't know. For all I know, he still has bits of balloon confetti in his room!
I love you, Lavon. You are ONE of my favorite grandsons!
In closing: And be ye kind to one another, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you. Ephesians 4:32
Since this is canning season, you might want to make your own sandwich spread to can. If you can FIND lids!
Sandwich Spread
12 red peppers
24 green tomatoes
2 large onions
1 pint vinegar
1 pint water
2 tblsps. celery seed
5 cups sugar
3 tblsps. salt
1 pint mustard
1 quart Miracle Whip
6 tblsps. flour
Grind vegetables; drain well. Boil salt, vinegar and vegetables for 10 minutes. Make a smooth paste from flour and water; add mustard, salad dressing and celery seed. Add this to the vegetables and boil until thickened. Put in jars and seal. When you add the flour and water mixture, it needs to be stirred to keep it from burning.
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
