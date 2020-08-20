MY AMISH HOME: Golden Retrievers in the tomato patch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Give ear, O Lord, unto my prayer; and attend to the voice of my supplications. In the day of my trouble I will call upon thee: for thou wilt answer me. Among the gods there is none like unto thee, O Lord; neither are there any works like unto thy works. All nations whom thou hast made shall come and worship before thee, O Lord; and shall glorify thy name. For thou art great and doest wondrous things: thou art God alone." -- Psalms 86:6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Such a beautiful morning and here I am, stuck behind my desk with a pen in my hand and basically a blank mind. Or then, it's cluttered with all these little odd jobs I'd like to do and need to be done. Oh well first things first, I guess.

I did a lot of my outside work yesterday. I pulled out my spent bean plants. I am now done canning beans. The corn crop is done. I am chopping off the stalks for Diamond. He loves this time of year!

I tilled the garden area where I've cleared off the spent plants. Sadly, that makes it look like fall. Oh! But it isn't! It's only mid-summer, right?

My tomato crop looks kind of sad. I believe the plants have blight. I didn't catch it in time. I am thankful I can go to the neighbors. They usually have seconds in tomatoes from their produce that are fine for canning juice.