MY AMISH HOME: Golden Retrievers in the tomato patch

"Give ear, O Lord, unto my prayer; and attend to the voice of my supplications. In the day of my trouble I will call upon thee: for thou wilt answer me. Among the gods there is none like unto thee, O Lord; neither are there any works like unto thy works. All nations whom thou hast made shall come and worship before thee, O Lord; and shall glorify thy name. For thou art great and doest wondrous things: thou art God alone." -- Psalms 86:6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Such a beautiful morning and here I am, stuck behind my desk with a pen in my hand and basically a blank mind. Or then, it's cluttered with all these little odd jobs I'd like to do and need to be done. Oh well first things first, I guess.
I did a lot of my outside work yesterday. I pulled out my spent bean plants. I am now done canning beans. The corn crop is done. I am chopping off the stalks for Diamond. He loves this time of year!
I tilled the garden area where I've cleared off the spent plants. Sadly, that makes it look like fall. Oh! But it isn't! It's only mid-summer, right?
My tomato crop looks kind of sad. I believe the plants have blight. I didn't catch it in time. I am thankful I can go to the neighbors. They usually have seconds in tomatoes from their produce that are fine for canning juice.
So that is what I'm doing today after this mission is completed. Or after I bring hubby home from the workshop, whichever comes first.
I just hope by the time I'm ready to can more things like the butternut squash and later on, the chicken broth, the can lids will be available again.
I would not have thought that there would be a can lid shortage, but yes, every store in the area is sold out.
I wonder, are the lid manufacturers working overtime to replenish the supply?
Some of my things could be frozen but we don't have a freezer and only limited locker space.
Things like applesauce and chicken broth I like to have canned so when I need them, it's ready to use. If I thaw it beforehand then a situation arises and I don't get it used.
Did you know dogs eat tomatoes? Maybe not all dogs do. Maybe just a selection of a few Golden Retrievers.
I was sitting in the yard cleaning beans and Lloyd let their dogs out for exercise. Bailey, their Golden Retriever comes up to visit if she sees me outside.
So here she comes, after getting her ears scratched and some enlightening conversation, she checked out the beans, decided they aren't what she's looking for. She wanders over to the picnic table. I had a nice, big, red tomato on there. Quick as a wink, she had that hing in her mouth and took off for home. Talk about daylight robbery! Right under one's nose!
When I told Rachel she said she had tomatoes on their wagon. She had picked them, loaded them on the wagon to take up to the house. She heard a slurping noise, goes to check it out and one of the other Goldens was eating tomatoes!
This is now much later. It is a deliciously beautiful evening. It would be a wonderful evening to sit around the fire ring, devouring s'mores. I guess it's good we don't have a fire ring because I couldn't eat s'mores. Just how exciting would it be to eat... rice cakes! That's about the extent of my snacks! So sad!
Anyway, I canned my tomato juice, 40 pints. I believe that's enough. I would possible do more if I had lids. I still have a few regular lids left. I have other stuff to can, hopefully.
My butternut squash plants look like they are dying. I just hope the squash ripen before the plants die completely.
After I was done canning, I cleaned up my very messy kitchen, and I decided I still have some time to do laundry. That will free me up tomorrow to do some errands, like going to Beachy's.
In closing: Our days are happier when we give people a bit of our heart rather than a piece of our mind.
Do you like pineapple? Maybe you'd like to try these pineapple secrets.
Pineapple Secrets
Filling:
1 cup sugar
2 tblsps. cornstarch
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple and juice
Combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan; add pineapple. Cook over medium heat until thickened; stirring constantly; set aside.
Crust:
1 3/4 cup flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups oatmeal
3/4 cups butter
Combine flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt and oatmeal. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Place half of crust mixture in greased 9x13 pan; pat down firmly. Spread filling evenly on top; add remaining crust and pat down. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking back at the May 1917 tornado that hit Mattoon
Millie Otto of Arthur is a member of the Old Order Amish. Contact her by writing to 1584 CR 2000N, Arthur, IL 61911.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!