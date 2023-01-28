Oakland spellers advance to Coles County bee

The top spellers in the Jan. 20 Lake Crest School spelling bee in Oakland were Kiara Taylor, first place; Zach Burch, second; Haylee Willis, third; and Kyle Taylor, fourth/alternate.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LAKE CREST SCHOOL
OAKLAND — Four Lake Crest School students are prepared to compete in the
Coles County Spelling Bee.
Eighth-grader Kiara Taylor won first place in the spelling bee on Jan. 20 at this Oakland school. Seventh-graders Zach Burch and Haylee Willis placed second and third, respectively. Seventh-grader Kyle Taylor earned the alternate position by placing fourth and will be on standby to compete at the county bee if one of his Lake Crest classmates is unable to do so.
The top spellers from the Charleston,
Mattoon and Oakland school districts will compete against each other in the county bee at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Charleston Middle School Media Center. The winner of the county bee will advance to the regional spelling bee on March 11 at Richland Community College in Decatur. The top regional speller will then advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
