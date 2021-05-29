Lincolnland Hospice hosts special memory event for children

MATTOON — Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting its 21st annual Memory Day, a program geared toward children who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Memory Day will focus on the cherished memories that children have of special people they have lost in their lives. The program is set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the lobby of Prairie Pavilion 2, located at 1004 Health Center Dr., Mattoon. During the event, children take part in a “bubble celebration” to pay tribute to their special loved ones, as well as other activities.

There is no charge to participate, however, registration is necessary, and an adult is required to stay with the child during the program. Precautions will be taken to ensure a clean, health space for everyone. Social distancing will be observed whenever possible, and everyone attending is required to wear a mask.

For more information or to register, please call Lincolnland Hospice Bereavement Counselor Dawn Sexton at 1-800-454-4055. Those who wish to attend must register by Monday, June 7.

