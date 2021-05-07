Watch now: New Coles County moms talk about their first Mother's Day

Tiffany Swalls and her husband, Logan, said they found out that they were expecting in March as COVID-19 was spreading in Illinois. Swalls said the prospect of becoming first-time parents during a pandemic was scary, but the medical staff at SBLHC did a good job of answering all their coronavirus questions with up-to-date information and easing their fears.

Swalls, of Charleston, said it helped that COVID-19 restrictions eased enough by October for her and her husband to take new prenatal and infant care classes in person at SBLHC. She added that instructor and registered nurse Allison Masse has been a "fantastic" source of support.

They welcomed their son, Luke, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces, into the world on Dec. 11 at SBLHC. Swalls said her husband was the only guest that could be in her hospital room at the time due to safety precautions, so they felt "pretty isolated."

Swalls said that feeling of isolation continued at home as they limited visits from guests and kept outings to a minimum. Still, she said there were some benefits to spending so much time alone with their new baby.