Watch now: New Coles County moms talk about their first Mother's Day

After her son was born in August, Jessica Craig decided to try to observe the joyous occasion while still following precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wanted to err on the side of caution but at the same time I wanted to celebrate," Craig said of showing her baby off to family and friends.
New mothers have been striking this balance between celebration and COVID-19 safety since the pandemic spread to Illinois in mid-March 2020, while also dealing with the challenges of having their babies amid quarantine conditions. As their first Mother's Day as new moms approaches on Sunday, here are three of their stories.
Lack of family contact 'heartbreaking'
Craig and her husband Stefan welcomed Lincoln, their first child, on Aug. 18. That date is also their wedding anniversary, and Craig gets to celebrate her own birthday as well as Mother's Day on Sunday.
Early on, the pandemic affected handling of the pregnancy. Craig said her husband was able go with her in February to her first sonogram, but not a follow up one a few weeks later. Still, they were both able to go to an appointment in July after, as Craig put it, they learned they were going to have a "giant baby." At birth, Lincoln weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
"It was kind of sad not being able to share my pregnancy with anyone," Craig said. She added that "it stung a little extra" because she and her husband had been trying to have a baby for some time.
The restrictions with the pandemic had eased up some by the time Lincoln was born. Craig said they limited family visits at Thanksgiving, seeing some but not others who had symptoms of COVID-19 at the time.
A friend who lives in a nursing home has only been able to see Lincoln through a window there, something Craig described as "heart breaking." It's also been difficult that Lincoln hasn't met one of his grandfathers, who's also in a nursing home.
"I haven't been a worry wart about it but I also haven't been lax about it," Craig said.
On the front line during pregnancy
As a nurse in the critical care unit at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (SBLHC), Alexis Herzog was on the front lines as the pandemic began. Herzog said she was worried about pregnancy safety during the pandemic, but her concerns were eased as she talked to her co-workers and doctors at the hospital. She said, "I had a lot of good resources" available.
SBLHC adopted more stringent protocols for personal protective equipment and it received community support in obtaining additional masks and surgical gowns, Herzog said. She noted that the hospital also created negative air pressure rooms for COVID-19 patients. Herzog said she decided to work throughout her pregnancy.
"I wanted to be there to help out my co-workers and other patients," Herzog said, adding that she would have gotten bored at home. Ultimately, her water broke three hours into a particularly busy shift in the critical care unit, but she still stayed on the job for another two and half hours. "I felt bad leaving my co-workers."
Herzog said her husband Adam had to bring all the needed supplies for both of them to the hospital because he would not be able to leave her bedside once he arrived due to quarantine precautions at the time. She said their son, Owen, arrived on Nov. 2 at 9 pounds, 7 ounces.
The couple is originally from Minnesota and has only been in Charleston for about a year. Due to COVID-19 quarantining and their hometowns being so far away, Herzog said extended family was not able to be involved as they normally would.
"Going through the pregnancy and having a baby without family support was challenging," Herzog said.
Pandemic provided more bonding time
Tiffany Swalls and her husband, Logan, said they found out that they were expecting in March as COVID-19 was spreading in Illinois. Swalls said the prospect of becoming first-time parents during a pandemic was scary, but the medical staff at SBLHC did a good job of answering all their coronavirus questions with up-to-date information and easing their fears.
Swalls, of Charleston, said it helped that COVID-19 restrictions eased enough by October for her and her husband to take new prenatal and infant care classes in person at SBLHC. She added that instructor and registered nurse Allison Masse has been a "fantastic" source of support.
They welcomed their son, Luke, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces, into the world on Dec. 11 at SBLHC. Swalls said her husband was the only guest that could be in her hospital room at the time due to safety precautions, so they felt "pretty isolated."
Swalls said that feeling of isolation continued at home as they limited visits from guests and kept outings to a minimum. Still, she said there were some benefits to spending so much time alone with their new baby.
"We have been bonded together. I feel like that was a real plus that we were able to bond with him quicker," Swalls said, adding that they have felt a lot of love and joy as a family since then. "It was a scary time being pregnant, but the end is so wonderful."