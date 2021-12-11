Charleston chapter of PFLAG elects board of directors

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Chapter of PFLAG recently elected its 2021-2022 board of directors.

PFLAG’s mission is to build on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ+ people and allies who support one another, and to educate themselves and our communities to speak up as advocates until all hearts and minds respect, value and affirm LGBTQ people.

The new board consists of Sam McCullough, president; Chase McCullough, treasurer; Sace Elder, secretary; Amanda Fedder, outreach coordinator; Becky Castillo, social media coordinator); and Jon Coit, program coordinator.

PFLAG-Charleston meets in Mattoon on the first Thursday of the month. The second Thursday they host a casual coffee night in Charleston, and the third Thursday of the month they meet in Charleston. They also provide LGBTQ+ resources and training for individuals, families, educators, and employers.

For more information about PFLAG-Charleston please visit us on Facebook or email pflagcharlestonil@gmail.com.

