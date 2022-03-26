Charleston Rotarian Rob Ulm is willing to go the ‘extra mile’

CHARLESTON — Rob Ulm has visited the Grand Canyon, but he’s never actually seen it

If that sounds like a brain-teaser, there is a logical explanation.

Ulm, principal of Jefferson Elementary School and a member of the Rotary Club of Charleston, is an ultra-marathoner. That means he runs distances farther than a 26.2-mile marathon or any of the races commonly presented in the Charleston-Mattoon area.

Ulm recently told the Charleston Rotary Club about some of his running achievements that include:

16 races of 100 miles

Three races of 150 miles

One race of 135 miles

Completing the 80-mile River to River Relay in the Shawnee National Forest by himself rather than with the standard eight-person team.

Ulm not only visited the Grand Canyon, he ran from rim to rim, a distance of about 22 miles, one of his “shorter” ultra races.

But the Rim to Rim Grand Canyon run has about 10,500 feet of elevation changes, plus it’s hot in Arizona in the summer when schools are on break.

“It was 115 degrees that day in June when I ran the Grand Canyon,” Ulm said. “I ran it at night. I’ve never actually seen the Grand Canyon because I ran the Rim to Rim at night.”

He has run the Western States 100, a 100-mile run through the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California that originally was a horse race. That 100-mile run, Ulm said, took him almost 28 hours.

He also has run the Badwater 135 in California, often called the “world’s toughest foot race.” Not only is it 135 miles long, but the race begins in Death Valley, which is 282 feet below sea level, and finishes at Mt. Whitney, which is more than 14,000 feet high.

That race -- despite the distance, elevation extremes, heat and $1,000 entry fee – is limited to 100 runners who have completed at least three recognized races of 100 miles. Runners must finish Badwater in less than 48 hours.

His toughest “ultra” run, Ulm said, was the Hardrock Endurance 100-Mile Race in Colorado. He said there was 33,000 feet of altitude changes through the San Juan Range of the Rocky Mountains. The run took place at an average elevation of 11,000 feet.

Even though he’s done 20 races of 100 miles or more, Ulm said the Hardrock Endurance “was the hardest race I’ve done.”

But only one race got him in some trouble.

Ulm, accompanied his wife, Tenille, who was attending a conference in Tennessee. Ulm told his wife he was going for a run while she was at meetings.

He neglected to tell her how far he was going to run.

Seems there was an event called the “Backyard Ultra” being held nearby. Each runner in the Backyard Ultra is required to run 4.167 miles in an hour. And continue doing that mile after mile and hour after hour until only one runner remains.

After 45 miles, two runners remained with one being Ulm. After 61 ½ miles and more than eight hours, Ulm was the last runner still going and was declared the champion. Instead of being met with congratulations at the finish line, Ulm was met by a police officer.

Seems Tenille was worried that her husband wasn’t at the hotel when she returned from her conference and put out a missing persons report on her ultra-marathon runner husband!

Ulm is the Charleston Rotary Club’s liaison with the Interact Club at Charleston High School and a member of Rotary’s board of directors.

Charleston Rotary is back to meeting in person each Tuesday in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. Charleston Rotary is preparing to start a second year of its Fly the Flag project on five major holidays, beginning with Memorial Day.

In addition, the club is resuming its youth exchange program by sponsoring a Charleston High School student to spend a year in another country in the 2022-23 school year and also hosting an exchange student who will attend CHS. More information on Charleston Rotary can be found at charlestonrotary.org.

