Charleston Rotary elects new officers

The Charleston Rotary Club recently elected officers for the 2021-22 Rotary year.

Officers include: Bill Warmoth, secretary; Zach Newell, president-elect; Deborah Muller, president; Todd Vilardo, vice president; Alice Shonk, treasurer; and Tom Vance; and board members Doug Bock, Mike Watts, Jim Littleford, Rich Wandling, Mary Droste, Granville Colvin, Rob Ulm and Bill Lair.

The club’s major project this year is to assist for the third year of funding for the Charleston school district’s Leader in Me program. The club committed $24,000 over three years.

Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Charleston Public Library. Rotary has projects in the community, the region and around the world. More information is available at charlestonrotary.org.

