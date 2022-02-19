Charleston Rotary hears about the ‘Jetsons’ of agriculture

CHARLESTON — The agriculture equipment of today is “not your father’s tractor,” members of the Charleston Rotary Club learned recently.

Trisha Rentschler, project manager for Raven Industries Precision Agriculture division, gave Rotarians a look at agriculture in what almost seemed like the era of the old TV show, “The Jetsons.”

Raven Industries is a South Dakota company that has developed new products for farmers for six decades. Computers may not be new to agriculture but Raven’s technology enables farmers to control planting and spraying with consistent applications. It provides automatic steering to keep the machinery in line and between rows with GPS guidance.

Raven also is developing self-driving vehicles that will transmit field data to the farm office.

“It’s hard to believe we’re there,” Rentschler said of the self-driving field machinery. “We’re still testing.”

She said one such machine is being tested in the Arcola area and another on a pumpkin farm near Terre Haute, Ind.

She said Raven representatives are in the process of training farm equipment dealers on the new technology. She said there is a learning curve so Raven representatives spend a half-day to a full day each on hardware and software for the various precision ag programs.

Raven recently was purchased by CNH Industrial, which also manufactures Case IH and New Holland farm machinery, among other vehicles.

In addition to precision agriculture, Raven also produces stratospheric balloons that are used for weather and defense purposes. Raven also has produced some of the balloons used in parades such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rentschler said. Raven also makes films and sheeting for grain storage and for railroad freight cars.

Rentschler, who recently became a member of the Charleston Rotary Club, is a Mattoon native who attended both Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University before obtaining a master’s degree at the University of Illinois. She said she has five years’ experience in the agriculture profession.

Her presentation was part of a month of programs on vocations, one of five areas of focus by Rotary. Other areas of focus are the club, community, international and youth.

Charleston Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. More information about the Charleston Rotary Club can be found online at charlestonrotary.org. New members are welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.