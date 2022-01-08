Charleston Rotary supports ShelterBox in disaster areas

CHARLESTON — ShelterBox Ambassador Tom Hodson recently told the Charleston Rotary Club about changes the relief organization has been making to aid disaster victims.

A member of the Champaign West Rotary Club, Hodson has been a ShelterBox volunteer for 10 years. Charleston Rotary has been a longtime financial contributor to the ShelterBox program.

ShelterBox was founded 21 years ago by a Rotary Club in Scotland. It has grown to be a worldwide major disaster relief charity. The original contained a tent, blankets, drinking water filtration system, tools and other items that could sustain a family of 4-6 people. These ShelterBoxes were then deployed to disaster areas around the world as needed.

Over the years ShelterBox has evolved into three components: volunteers who work with local organizations at disaster sites to determine needs; the deployment of materials and volunteers to help meet these needs; and a team that evaluates the response to determine ways to make future ShelterBox deployments more effective.

ShelterBox warehouses are located around the world to help provide quick assistance to people in disaster areas. The charity now provides training and services, as well as the donation of supplies. ShelterBox responds to all kinds of crises, be they natural disasters or displacement of people due to war or other political turmoil.

After surveying major examples of the disaster relief work being done by ShelterBox volunteers, Hudson focused on the charity’s current efforts in Haiti. Following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last August, ShelterBox is working with Habitat for Humanity-Haiti to provide relief. The two groups have worked to help more than 2,000 people in Haiti rebuild their homes and communities, and restart their lives. Hodson said a significant addition is solar-powered lanterns that can provide light when the power is out.

Although founded by a Rotary Club, ShelterBox is not a part of Rotary International. But the two organizations maintain a close relationship. Donations to ShelterBox by Rotary clubs and members are encouraged through the ShelterBox Hero program. To become a Rotary Hero Club a donation of at least $1,000 to ShelterBox must be made in one year. Donations can come from the Rotary club or as individual contributions from club members.

The Charleston Rotary Club has donated to ShelterBox for many years, but last year became a Hero Club at the $1,000/Bronze level with the addition of individual member support. This year the Charleston club budgeted $1,000 of support to ShelterBox, and the International Service Committee has challenged individual members to donate an additional $2,000 to move the Charleston Rotary Club up to the Silver/$3,000 Hero level. To date $1,500 in donations have been received to help meet the challenge.

To learn more about ShelterBox or to make a donation, go to www.shelterboxusa.org. Or contact the Charleston Rotary Club through its Facebook page.

Programs such as ShelterBox are part of the Charleston Rotary Club’s international service. Rotary clubs also focus on service to the community, to youth and to vocations. The Charleston club annually presents a scholarship to a Charleston High School graduate who enrolls at EIU. Rotary also contributes to technology in the Charleston schools, the Leader in Me program and high school exchanges, among others. Rotary meets each Tuesday noon at the Charleston Public Library. For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.