Diepholz dealership donates to Rotary projects

CHARLESTON — The Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston recently donated $1,000 to the Rotary Club of Charleston to be used for some of the club’s community projects.

Diepholz officials said they feel Rotary is a worthy cause and appreciated that the donation would ultimately benefit the community. Deb Muller, president of the Charleston Rotary Club, said she appreciates Diepholz’s confidence in Rotary to serve the community.

The Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston has worked with Rotary the past couple years to provide summertime food for families of students in the Charleston school district.

When a number of businesses closed during the beginning of the pandemic, Diepholz said he wanted to help those who were out of work and might have children home all day.

Diepholz and the Charleston Rotary Club first provided food for more than 100 families during the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer of 2020. The dealership paid for the food that was distributed and provided the vehicles to go to Urbana and obtain food from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Charleston Rotary members worked with several Diepholz employees to package a variety of foods and then delivered them to the school district’s Food4Kids program on two occasions.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.org or Rotary Club of Charleston on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.