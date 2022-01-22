 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Diepholz dealership donates to Rotary projects

  • 0
Rotary Diepholz donate

A.J. Diepholz (second from right) presents a $1,000 check to Deborah Muller, president of the Charleston Rotary Club. Looking on are Mike Watts and Melanie Mills of Rotary and Kevin Piggush, general manager of the Diepholz dealership.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — The Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston recently donated $1,000 to the Rotary Club of Charleston to be used for some of the club’s community projects.

Diepholz officials said they feel Rotary is a worthy cause and appreciated that the donation would ultimately benefit the community. Deb Muller, president of the Charleston Rotary Club, said she appreciates Diepholz’s confidence in Rotary to serve the community.

The Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston has worked with Rotary the past couple years to provide summertime food for families of students in the Charleston school district.

Grand Prairie Friends adds new Villa Grove area nature preserve

When a number of businesses closed during the beginning of the pandemic, Diepholz said he wanted to help those who were out of work and might have children home all day.

Diepholz and the Charleston Rotary Club first provided food for more than 100 families during the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer of 2020. The dealership paid for the food that was distributed and provided the vehicles to go to Urbana and obtain food from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Charleston Rotary members worked with several Diepholz employees to package a variety of foods and then delivered them to the school district’s Food4Kids program on two occasions.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.org or Rotary Club of Charleston on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News