 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Domestic violence awareness ceremonies scheduled in area

  • 0

DECATUR — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Dove Inc. will hold candle-lighting ceremonies in Sullivan and Shelbyville.

The theme is "Journey to Healing."

The events will mourn victims, celebrate survivors and honor those who take a stand against domestic violence. The public is invited. Masks are required.

The Shelbyville event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at First Assembly of God Church, 108 South Oak.

The Sullivan event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at First Christian Church, 1357 County Road 1200 E.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Depression rates tripled during the first year of COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Depression rates tripled during the first year of COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News