Domestic violence awareness ceremonies scheduled in area

DECATUR — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Dove Inc. will hold candle-lighting ceremonies in Sullivan and Shelbyville.

The theme is "Journey to Healing."

The events will mourn victims, celebrate survivors and honor those who take a stand against domestic violence. The public is invited. Masks are required.

The Shelbyville event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at First Assembly of God Church, 108 South Oak.

The Sullivan event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at First Christian Church, 1357 County Road 1200 E.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0