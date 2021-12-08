 Skip to main content
Glenn Poshard documentary to be screened in Decatur on December 12

Watch now: Glenn Poshard visits Decatur

DECATUR — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard will answer questions in Decatur on Sunday, Dec. 12, following a screening of a documentary film that he's featured in.

The film "Thirty-Nine Counties" will be screened at the IBEW Local 146 Hall, 3390 N. Woodford St. at 2 p.m. It documents Poshard, who in 2020 planned and organized 39 different marches for peace, unity and nonviolence in all the counties he represented during his time in Congress.

Poshard, who represented Southern Illinois for 10 years in Congress and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1998, said he's grown worried about the country's division and the potential violence it could bring. 

“Both Glenn and I feel it is important to show the film at this time as a special public service since the country continues to see serious division," said director Sandra Pfeifer. “Our hope is that this screening will inspire public participation in the democratic process. We are grateful to all our regional partners for their help in screening the film.”

Poshard and Pfeifer will answer questions following the 50-minute screening, which is free and open to the public. 

