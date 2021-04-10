 Skip to main content
Mattoon native Lisa Wilt receives 2021 Illumination Book Award
Mattoon native Lisa Wilt receives 2021 Illumination Book Award

MATTOON — Author and Mattoon native Lisa Wilt was recently honored for a second time by the Jenkins Group as part of its 2021 Illumination Book Awards, honoring top Christian books.

Wilt, who is a graduate of Mattoon High School and St. Louis College of Pharmacy, is among the silver medalists for her book, “Glimmers of Glory: Discovering God Moments in the Gloomy.” In 2020, “Windows of Wonder: Discovering Wow God Moments in the Ordinary” won gold. Both of Wilt’s book are available on Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com.

Jenkins Group reported that winners are made up of self-published authors and veteran writers in the publishing industry. Illumination Award winners strive to offer guidance, insight, and support for those seeking to become closer to God.

