Mattoon native Lisa Wilt receives 2021 Illumination Book Award

MATTOON — Author and Mattoon native Lisa Wilt was recently honored for a second time by the Jenkins Group as part of its 2021 Illumination Book Awards, honoring top Christian books.

Wilt, who is a graduate of Mattoon High School and St. Louis College of Pharmacy, is among the silver medalists for her book, “Glimmers of Glory: Discovering God Moments in the Gloomy.” In 2020, “Windows of Wonder: Discovering Wow God Moments in the Ordinary” won gold. Both of Wilt’s book are available on Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com.