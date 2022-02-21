Nominations being sought for the Eastern's Woman of Achievement Awards

CHARLESTON — Nominations are being sought for the annual Woman of Achievement Awards, sponsored by the Women’s Studies Program at Eastern Illinois University.

The awards, which will be presented at the annual Women’s History and Awareness Month awards ceremony, recognize women who help improve the quality of women’s lives and advance the status of women in the area. One Woman of Achievement award is presented to a Charleston community member and one to someone from the EIU community. The awards ceremony also acknowledges and celebrates the achievements of students and others in the community.

“We have a community full of deserving women, and we want to honor them,” said Jonelle DePetro, chair of the Woman of Achievement Awards Committee and a 2002 recipient of the award. The award, given last year to Shelia Simons (EIU) , Kelly Hardy (Community) and Lou Conwell (Special Recognition, Community), has been presented since 1980.

Nomination forms are available at eiu.edu/women/WHAM.php. Emails about the nominee and their contact information also can be sent to jmdepetro@eiu.edu The nomination deadline is Thursday, March 10.

