Rotary gets updates on major community projects

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club recently heard updates from three major entities in the community – Coles Together, the city of Charleston and Eastern Illinois University.

Kasey Considine, marketing and communications specialist for Coles Together, updated Rotary on three projects for the area: the North American Lighting plant going in north of Mattoon, the new industrial recycling business going into Charleston’s former Trailmobile site and the pandemic relief grants available to local businesses.

Scott Smith, Charleston city manager, discussed the Lake Charleston recreation trail and the planned youth sports complex, among other projects while EIU President David Glassman told Rotarians about enrollment gains, building improvements and other campus news.

Considine said North American Lighting, which produces replacement lights for cars and trucks, hopes to open sometime in 2022 in the former Justrite Manufacturing warehouse on County Road 1000N just west of Interstate 57. The firm should have 75-100 employees when fully operational.

She said GDB, a New Jersey company, plans to operate a recycling facility with an emphasis on recycling of manufacturing materials. The company president had said it could take two years for a $6-plus million renovation of the facility.

Coles Together also continued to help local businesses affected by the pandemic qualify for government grants.

Smith said the new Lake Charleston pavilion is the most popular reserved spot of all city properties. During the COVID shutdowns when people were looking for things to do outside, Lake Charleston hosted weddings, receptions, birthday parties, family reunions and other outings. The city continues to make improvements at the lake with a road, walkways, fishing dock and more.

Work has begun on new youth sports fields south of Sister City Park. About 75 percent of the earthwork for the fields of this $3 million project has been completed and turf areas have been seeded.

Smith said the hope is that the northwest part of the property will be the site for a community center in the future.

City crews also are installing about 2.5 miles of sidewalk a year throughout the city.

At EIU, Glassman said fall enrollment was 8,606 students which was a drop of 18 students from last fall after three years of growth.

“I take that as a win during COVID,” Glassman told Rotarians. During shutdowns, there were no visits to high schools and no open houses held on campus.

For fall semester there are 399 international students enrolled from 51 countries, Glassman said, after a couple years when international enrollment dipped to about 200 because of tighter visa regulations

Regarding COVID, Glassman said that as of mid-October, “the safest place in Coles County is our campus.”

He said 79 percent of employees were fully vaccinated and more than 70 percent of students were vaccinated. Coles County’s vaccination rate at the time was about 40 percent, he said.

Everyone on campus who is not vaccinated is tested each week, he added. The positivity rate from those tests has been less than 1 percent all fall.

Glassman said the $118 million science building project is in the architecture phase with groundbreaking planned for 2023-24. The existing life science building also is undergoing a $6.9 million renovation, the façade at McAfee Gym is being repaired, the women’s basketball locker room is being updated and there was a $1 million extension of the campus energy center on 18th Street.

Charleston Rotary meets each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. Rotary provides scholarships for CHS seniors, financially supports the Leader in Me program in Charleston schools, CHS Interact Club, Rotary Youth Exchange, CHS Top 10 Student Luncheon, Jefferson School Leadership Awards, heart scans for high school athletes, Peace Meal delivery, HOPE food delivery, backpacks for foster children, and more.

For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.org,

