Rotary honors Ron Diepholz for service

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club recently presented Ron Diepholz with one of Rotary International’s highest honors.

The owner of Diepholz Auto Center of Charleston was named a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his efforts to provide summertime food for families of students in the Charleston school district.

Diepholz worked with the Charleston Rotary Club to provide food for more than 100 families during the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer of 2020 and later.

The Paul Harris Fellow designation is given to individuals who make a $1,000 contribution to The Rotary Foundation or to those in whose name a $1,000 contribution was made. The Charleston Rotary Club made a $1,000 contribution in Ron Diepholz’s name.

The Rotary Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing projects throughout the world. The primary focus is on improving health, education, the environment and alleviating poverty.

The Diepholz dealership paid for the food that was distributed and provided the vehicles to go to Urbana and obtain food from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

When a number of businesses closed during the beginning of the pandemic, Diepholz said he wanted to help those who were out of work and might have children home all day. The program began in the summer of 2020 and went into the school year when children were at home with classes online.

Charleston Rotary members worked with several Diepholz employees to package a variety of foods and then delivered them to the school district’s Food4Kids program on two different occasions.

The Paul Harris Fellow award is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary International in Chicago in 1905.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Charleston Public Library. New members are welcome. For more information, go to www.charlestonrotary.org or Rotary Club of Charleston on Facebook.

