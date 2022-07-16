 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strasburg and Windsor American Legion posts conduct flag disposal ceremony

Strasburg Legion Flag Disposal

Members of Strasburg and Windsor American Legion Posts that participated in the recent flag disposal ceremony.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — On Tuesday, June 14, Flag Day, members of two American Legion Posts, Liberty Post #289, Strasburg and Garrett - Baldridge Post #725, Windsor, conducted a flag disposal ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial in Strasburg. These two American Legion Posts hold this disposal ceremony every year, rotating the ceremony between Windsor and Strasburg.

As per item Section 176 (k) of the United States Flag Code, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

Members of the community were asked to save their unserviceable flags and give them to any American Legion member in Strasburg or take to the Village Office in Strasburg on Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays, or place in the container in front of the Legion Post in Windsor. Over 200 flags were disposed of in this dignified ceremony.

