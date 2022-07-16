Strasburg and Windsor American Legion posts conduct flag disposal ceremony

STRASBURG — On Tuesday, June 14, Flag Day, members of two American Legion Posts, Liberty Post #289, Strasburg and Garrett - Baldridge Post #725, Windsor, conducted a flag disposal ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial in Strasburg. These two American Legion Posts hold this disposal ceremony every year, rotating the ceremony between Windsor and Strasburg.

As per item Section 176 (k) of the United States Flag Code, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."