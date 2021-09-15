Watch now: Army vet Jennifer Hobbs spreads message of hope with new book

MATTOON — On a quiet Wednesday afternoon, writer, former elementary school teacher and Army veteran Jennifer Hobbs held a book signing at the Mattoon Public library. As it began, an old friend came through the door.

“I’m so proud of you,” said Shawn Beyers as he gave Hobbs a hug.

The two had been part of the same unit in the U.S. Army before Hobbs was deployed to Iraq.

Her deployment changed her life in several ways, inspiring her book, “Calmed. Growth after Trauma,” and leading her to embark on a larger mission to help veterans.

The story is a double-memoir, from the two perspectives of Hobbs and her husband, Ryan Hobbs, whom she met while they were deployed.

The book follows the story of how they met, and continues through their journey of healing after their unit was bombed and they suffered physical injuries and the tolls of the trauma.

“I found that the hardest part of writing this book was talking about after the combat zone, and how the transition back to a civilian lifestyle is so hard,” said Hobbs.

Life for family, friends, employers and many others are impacted when someone close to them goes through a trauma.

“Just being honest with myself and acknowledging my faults like that was a lot of growth,” said Hobbs. “Through the good, the bad, and the ugly … I also want to help other veterans tell their stories."

Said Beyers of his friend's book, “There’s a message here that’s going to reverberate from this. She tells it (her story) from a perspective from her heart, and you’re going to feel it.”

Beyers recalled watching a video of Hobbs announcing the release of her book and reading an excerpt from it.

“I cried,” said Beyers. “Because I knew some of this stuff. And I want that to be what people take away from this.”

Beyers feels for the veterans he knew who were Hobbs’ age, and who were younger than he was.

“They left as kids and came back as adults — strong-minded, strong-willed, empowered adults,” said Beyers.

“I started hearing stories about what they’ve gone though,” said Beyers. “The loss, the injuries, the mental toll of it all. I kept everybody in my head, and then when I found out she was writing a book, I knew it had to be heard.”

The toll is long-lasting, said Beyers, who is involved in the American Legion in Tuscola.

“With the American Legion, we hear stories all the time about veterans who are down on their luck or don’t know where to turn to for help,” he said. “Someone like Jen can be that hope. They can read her story.”

Hobbs aims to continue her writing career by helping other veterans tell their stories, and she's working on turning her debut book into an audiobook.

She is also starting a program to support the families and friends of veterans. The program, known as F.O.U.N.D., is a 12-week program that will give families the knowledge and resources they can use to support loved ones who are veterans. The program is offered for $297, but discounts will be available to lower the price by $100.

