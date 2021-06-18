Watch now: Shick family donates files documenting Charleston's past

CHARLESTON — One late afternoon on a Wednesday, Coles County Genealogical Society officers Brenda Taber and Donna Stewart sorted through crates of files filled with photos, letters, documents, and more.

Some items in the collection were relatively new, from only a few decades ago. Some dated back to the Gold Rush.

“It’s all kinds of things. Things we never thought we’d see, and they’re here,” said Stewart, as she poked through the four tall filing cabinets.

The collection belonged to Nancy Easter-Shick, a lifelong Charleston resident who dedicated her life to recording the history of the area. Easter-Shick passed away in September, and left behind her life’s work to her children.

“I remember growing up and her working on all of these different projects, cemetery tours… and walks of historical houses here in town,” said her son, Mitchell Shick. “And (I remember) how many people in the community would reach out to her and say, ‘Hey, I just bought this house here. An old house, do you have any information?’ She'd go to her archives and pull it up and, sure enough, you find it. Or, if she couldn't find it, she researched it. And she did all that for free. That was just her passion.”

As a mother, Easter-Shick would lead her children and others on scavenger hunts, including historical landmarks around the city.

“I think back on it and that was her way to try to make us appreciate the local history,” said Shick.

Shick donated the massive collection to the genealogical society so it could be seen by many for years to come.

“I think she was a very humble person,” said Shick. “She did it out of love and community and family. And that's really what was important.”

Easter-Shick is well-known as the writer of “'Round the Square,” a book about the history of Charleston and many other places in Coles County. She was involved in almost every historical organization around the area, including organizations for the Five-Mile House, the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum.

“We wouldn't know as much about Charleston and Coles County if it wasn't for Nancy,” said Ann Winkler Hinrichs, the vice president of the Coles County Genealogical Society and Nancy’s friend. “And, you know, just going and interviewing people and listening to people and soaking-it-all-up and making sure that she shared everything that she had for the so many times. People don't always share what they learn, and Nancy tried to share as much as she could with everybody.”

Easter-Shick was a self-taught and prolific writer and photographer. For years, she developed photos in a darkroom in her home. She also interviewed countless people to create oral histories from people who remembered the tornado that devastated the community, the Great Depression, and much more.

“She was one of my favorite people in the world,” said David Kent Coy, the president of Coles County Genealogical Society. Coy, a fellow historian, became a long-time friend of Easter-Shick after working with her on a bicentennial history book about Coles County.

They collaborated on many projects, including “’Round the Square.” Easter-Shick even visited Coy at his home in Bloomington when she was finishing the book.

“And I read that book to her four times, as we proof-read final revisions,” said Coy.

Through the years, Easter-Shick also became nationally-known for her work in pinpointing the exact location of the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate, which caught the attention of C-SPAN.

“I think she had a soft-spot of Lincoln,” said Taber.

Easter-Shick actually is distantly related to Abraham Lincoln, sharing an ancestor — Mordecai Lincoln. A large part of her archives, in fact, are dedicated to Lincoln.

“And it (the collection) is as diverse as ever, there’s everything from the riots, to the Lincoln-Douglas debate to people. There’s like two folders of nothing but houses in Charleston,” said Hinrichs.

Hinrichs even found a photo of her grandparents’ old farmhouse when she was looking at the archives years ago, when they were located in Easter-Shick’s daughter’s basement.

“I think all of us in the genealogy society are going to find out new things about our family that Nancy has in the archives that we don't know is in there,” said Hinrichs.

Easter-Shick's archives are already helping people learn more about their families. One visitor who found more about her history was Angelia Mugavero from Dallas.

Mugavero is the second great-granddaughter of James T. Cunningham. Easter-Shick's collection contained an entire folder on the Cunningham family.

James T. Cunningham was well-known for once driving a buggy for Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln later wrote a letter of introduction, to be given to a secretary of war, showing appreciation for Cunningham.

"When you add all the breadcrumbs leading back, it's just amazing," said Mugavero, looking over the collection as a joyful tear came to her eye.

Stewart also already found something about her family: a letter from the Gold Rush written by her husband’s fourth great-grandfather. It was the very first item she picked from the archive when she started looking through the files.

“It will take a while to get through all these papers,” Stewart said, holding the old letter from the Gold Rush in a plastic sleeve. “But we want to make sure they’re stored carefully so they’ll still be here forever.”

The archives will eventually be digitized and available for members to access. Until then, visitors can find the archives in large black-painted filing cabinets in the Coles County Genealogical society in Charleston’s Carnegie Library.

“We (Coy, Stewart, Taber) were going through some of the boxes and stuff (at the Genealogical Society),” Coy said, laughing. “And I know, she would have just loved to been there, you know, telling us a story about every single document we were looking at.”

