Wesley United Methodist Church to host discussion on school year stress and anxiety

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston is welcoming the community to a Sunday Chat about ways parents, guardians and students can understand and process anxieties and stress over school safety in this unsettling era of mass shootings and gun violence.

The start of the school year means much more than traditional concerns such as class schedules, bus routes and extracurriculars; there is also anxiety and stress over the safety of students, teachers and staff.

With this in mind, this discussion provides the opportunity to learn from two Charleston School District staff members: Kristen Holly, assistant superintendent for Student Services, and Tiffany Richter, Charleston Middle School counselor. They will discuss ways for parents, guardians and students to understand and process anxieties and stress over what a new school year holds.

This discussion will take place from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the parlor of Wesley United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in this important topic is invited to be part of the conversation.