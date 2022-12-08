Wesley United Methodist Church to host live Nativity

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston is welcoming the community to its annual Live Nativity Scene on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4-6 p.m.

No advance registration is needed for this fee event.

However, donations received during this drive through event will go assist three local agencies with their missions of serving people in need: Standing Stone, HOPE of East Central Illinois and the EIU Campus Food Pantry.

The church is located at 2206 4th St. For more information call 217-345-3917. 

