Windsor Homecoming Royalty

Windsor Homecoming Royalty

Pictured, Windsor High School 2021 Homecoming Royalty; front, left to right, Crown bearer Aisla Ibanez, 2021 Homecoming Queen Ella Gilbert, 2021 Homecoming King Samuel Welton, and Crown bearer Ethan Curry. Back Row, left to right, Freshman Attendant Halle Wright, Sophomore Attendant Delayne Austin, Junior Attendant Reese Bennett, Queen Candidates Emma Nichols and Karlie Bean, 2020 Homecoming Marylee Orman, 2020 Homecoming King Morgan Greuel, King Candidates Landen Miller and Jack Welsh, Junior Attendant Caiden Gerrond, Sophomore Attendant Daxten Bartimus, and Freshman Attendant Hayden Downs.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Windsor High School 2021 Homecoming Royalty has been announced.

