Watch now: Coles County pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

Coles County has seen major growth in pet adoptions this year, according to Julie Deters, manager of the Coles County Animal Shelter. Deters on Tuesday said the shelter had only five dogs up for adoption compared to normal years when there are about 15 to 20 dogs at any given time. Dog adoptions have been like a revolving door while they have a surplus of cats and kittens looking for a home.

“Everyone wants a dog right now,” Deters said.

As the state moves through the phases of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, many animal nonprofits and rescues statewide are asking those interested in adopting a pet to fill out applications online and to book an appointment. Similar to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, several pet adoptions are taking place through a curbside pickup service.

“We want to keep everyone safe and we want to get animals to loving homes,” Deters said. “But you also have to be aware that you are making a commitment to take care of them.”