Watch now: Coles County pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

CHARLESTON — What was meant to be a temporary stay turned into a forever home for one lucky chihuahua.
Becky Furry on two occasions wound up adopting dogs who she fostered through Coles County Animal Shelter. The most recent addition to the family is Mitzy, a chihuahua mix.
“I couldn’t help it,” Furry said. Mitzy is about 2 years old and was staying at the shelter for roughly two months before Furry took her in alongside her other four dogs. “I just fell in love.”
She said having pets has been especially comforting for her and her husband during the coronavirus pandemic. Furry and her husband work at small businesses — Furry runs a private dog grooming service and her husband works at a local family business.
“These times have been very stressful for us. Having (dogs) to come home to has helped a lot," Furry said. "Even during this pandemic no matter what kind of day you've had, your pets make things so much better."
Animal shelter and rescue center officials throughout Central Illinois are saying adoptions have increased since March while families are spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a shift being seen across the country, a pandemic pet trend fueled by social isolation and a desire to add four-legged companionship. Amid 6-foot social distancing, working from home and continuing uncertainty, dogs and cats are filling a void created by the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19.
The surge in adoptions and the changing climate because of COVID has also trickled into the $96 billion U.S. pet products industry. The big box pet chain Petco recently announced it was rebranding itself from "Petco Animal Supplies" to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co."
“We have seen a steady uptick in our adoptions of both dogs and cats. We also have adopted out several small animals as well,” said Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois. “When the pandemic first began, we encountered people who were interested in getting a companion animal because families were home together.”
Roughly 500 pets have been adopted from HSCI since February, Kahman said.
The nonprofit organization in Normal serves the entire region and surrounding states. Kahman said adoptions that would require people to cross state lines have temporarily stopped and might not pick back up until next year.
Their services in Illinois were only paused for about a month when Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in late March. Businesses deemed as non-essential could not operate unless they could offer pickup or delivery services. Pet hospitals and clinics were offering drive-through appointments.
Coles County has seen major growth in pet adoptions this year, according to Julie Deters, manager of the Coles County Animal Shelter. Deters on Tuesday said the shelter had only five dogs up for adoption compared to normal years when there are about 15 to 20 dogs at any given time. Dog adoptions have been like a revolving door while they have a surplus of cats and kittens looking for a home.
“Everyone wants a dog right now,” Deters said.
As the state moves through the phases of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, many animal nonprofits and rescues statewide are asking those interested in adopting a pet to fill out applications online and to book an appointment. Similar to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, several pet adoptions are taking place through a curbside pickup service.
“We want to keep everyone safe and we want to get animals to loving homes,” Deters said. “But you also have to be aware that you are making a commitment to take care of them.”
At the same time, some animal rescue groups and adoption agencies have been hit with a drop in donations and other financial issues brought on by the pandemic. There also is concern shelters will see an increase in people who can't afford to care for pets, a byproduct of economic declines and unemployment caused by COVID.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this year launched a $2 million grant to help about 50 groups dealing with problems.
Jack, a senior chihuahua mix, is what Furry refers to as a “foster fail” because she decided about a year ago to keep him after going through the fostering process.
Furry advises that potential owners research breeds that will be best-suited for their lifestyles. She gave the example of huskies that will need consistent daily exercise and Pomeranians, which require rigorous upkeep of their coats.
"You just need to make sure you know how to take care of them because dogs are amazing companions," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
