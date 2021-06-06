Watch now: DeWitt County family finds TikTok fame in fostering kittens

DEWITT COUNTY — Dr Pepper, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, Root Beer and Sprite are one shy of a six-pack, but this “liter” of kittens has already had a taste of internet fame at just 6 weeks old.

The foster kittens made their home in DeWitt County last month and are the most recent stars of the “ThompsonTails” TikTok videos.

“TikTok is weird,” said Kayla Thompson, as kittens crawled over her lap. “I’ll get like nothing for a week and a half straight and then randomly something will go completely viral and we’ll get 30,000 new followers.”

Kayla and Scott Thompson started fostering as a passion project for the family when their son couldn't go back to preschool due to closures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It turned out to be a good way to teach my boys a lot about patience and understanding and consent,” Kayla Thompson said. “Cats in particular are a really good way of teaching that, and he loves it, we love it and we love doing it together as a family.”

Their two boys, ages 5 and 1, have more permanent animal friends in the family’s cat Negan and dog Trace, but they make sure the fosters receive plenty of love and attention.

“This guy always wants some love sometimes,” the 5-year-old said, his nervousness fading once the kittens were out of their enclosure and ready to play.

His favorite part of having them in the house is “playing with them and holding them,” he said.

The youngest boy isn’t allowed to hold the kittens yet, but Thompson reminded her oldest to “make sure you’re using gentle hands, honey.”

The fostering started when the family lived in northern Illinois, but since moving to Central Illinois this spring, they foster kittens from the Animal Protective League in Springfield and volunteer with the Humane Society of Logan County.

Thompson said although “sometimes you get some that need a little bit of extra attention,” she wishes they would have started sooner.

“I wish I had known how easy it was, how simple and easy it was and how inexpensive it is. … I wish I knew it was easier because we would have done it a long time ago,” she said.

After they started fostering, it was hard to resist taking photos and videos of the animals, and “now I’m a millennial on TikTok,” Thompson said.

Their account has accumulated more than 104,000 followers and 3.6 million likes on the video-sharing app, with a few viral videos starring the fosters and the Thompsons’ dog.

The goal for ThompsonTails is to show how easy fostering is and “hopefully inspire other people to want to start fostering, too,” Thompson said. “Because if I can do it, you can do it.”

“You don’t have to pay for a dime of anything. All you have to do is provide the space and the love.”

Thompson said returning the kittens to the shelter when they’re ready to be adopted can be difficult, but they just have to remind themselves why they do it.

“I fall in love with every single one for a different reason. … But we know that if we keep one, it takes a spot from somebody else, and that we’re not able to help the next one,” she said. “It does hurt to see them go, but you do find some joy in seeing them find the right family, too.”

“It’s hard to give them back, but it’s very fulfilling,” Scott added.

Since they named their current litter after sodas, in the TikTok videos they're known as the "Fizzy Kitties."

Sprite is the only female in the litter and Dr Pepper, the only black kitten, has pulled the family’s heartstrings a bit, but Ginger Ale, who Scott says is “just a very sweet cat” who loves everyone, might end up being the family’s first “foster fail” — meaning the first cat they keep instead of returning to the shelter.

“The jury’s still out on that one, but it’s not looking good,” he said with a laugh.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

