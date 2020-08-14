Praise for local schools educating amidst a global pandemic

It is evident that this pandemic has forced us to grow and has proven that we are better together. With grace and patience, we will continue to make the next right choice for our students, school districts, and communities. In each of the seven counties represented in ROE #11, we are committed to return to learning, however that now looks, and we will continue to adjust and adapt throughout the school year.

In just a few days, many learners will be waking up (perhaps earlier than they are used to), taking “first day of school” pictures, and will get in a bus or car for the first day of school.

In most cases, their last day AT school was five months ago on Friday, March 13. While we all look forward to the familiar rhythms of the school day, we also know that many things will look different this year.

Just last week I was explaining to my own children how school would look different moving forward. Even as a veteran educator, doing so was more challenging than I expected. I can only imagine how these conversations are going in households across the nation. Some students will not be traveling to school but will engage in remote learning by interacting with their teachers and peers from home. Returning to school this year is a new experience for all of us that includes new procedures and technologies, social distancing, and masks.