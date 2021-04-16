Coles County real estate transactions

- 805 Kenton St., Charleston, $104,500, Gregory P. Juriga to Joshua Craig
- 2663 N. County Road 150E, Mattoon, $83,535, Will Thomas Forster Jr. to Jason J. Taylor
- 524 Jefferson St., Humboldt, $41,000, Trisha Keith, executor, to Jay H. Nikkel
- 155 acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00505-000, $4,793,720, Robert G. Knollenberg to Melvin Family Farm LLC: 2020 Montana
- Approximately 41 acres of farm land, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-01058-0000, $400,000, Kathy L. Thompson to Alice L. Deininger
- 2201 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $74,500, Randy Dasenbrock to William E. Dean
- 2204 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $10,000, Susan Sanders to Virginia A. Tipton
- 590 Hickory Lane, Charleston, $314,500, Daniel Walters to Seth M. Lovell
- 1026 Williamsburg Drive, Charleston, $168,000, Megan J. Merrill to Dylan Fitzgerald
- 17487 Bypass Road, Charleston, $285,000, Howard S. Eads to Grand Prairie Friends
- 2719 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $32,000, Cole A. Koester, Steve Koester and Wade E. Koester to Banes Property Management LLC
- 1408 Southlawn Drive, Mattoon, $36,000, Ethel O'Day to Douglas and Janet Belles
- 18025 North Street, Bushton, $18,000, Home America Fund II LP to Pinnacle Properties LLC
- 90 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $6.5 million, Mattoon Towers Associates II Limited Partnership to Mattoon Towers Associates 3 LP
- Lot 13 Marksborough, Mattoon, $10,000, P&N Properties Inc. to Jeffrey Salmons
- 3224 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $100,500, Coles County Habitat for Humanity to James Dare
- 1012 N. 12th St., Mattoon, $57,000, Rodger L. Burton to Edel S. and Maria M. Olvera
- 13668 Knollbrook Lane, Charleston, $157,000, Linda P. Dale nka Linda P. Goble to Patrick A. Wall
- 1614 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $99,700, John S. Inyart to Douglas E. Abbott
- Five-acre lot, no address assigned, Ashmore, PIN 01-0-00608-000, $25,000, Robert Colvin to Evelyn Hays
- 1024 Sixth St., Charleston, $56,000, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., as trustee for Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust, to Tim and Janet Reeley
- 1804 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $79,000, Robert Kearney to Crystal Lynn Cooper
Coles County real estate transactions