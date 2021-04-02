- 2001 Richey Drive, Charleston, $249,900, Richard L. Owens to Jason G. Althoff
- Approximately two acres of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-2-17943-000, $30,000, Richard L. Owens to Richey Property LLC
- 14789 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $285,000, Michael McGahey and Kara McGahey to Richard Owens and Teresa Owens
- 125 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $16,600, the estate of Bradley Watts to Stan and Nora Porter
- 1842 and 1844 Victoria Lane, Charleston, $77,600, Dennis W. Updegraff, as co-trustee under the provisions of the Dennis W. Updegraff and Debra K. Updegraff revocable living trust, to Hutchinson Properties LLC
- 1848 and 1850 Victoria Lane, Charleston, $77,600, Dennis W. Updegraff, as co-trustee under the provisions of the Dennis W. Updegraff and Debra K. Updegraff revocable living trust, to Hutchinson Properties LLC
- 2313 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $45,000, Layne D. Kruger to Jeffrey M. Delinsky
- 310 14th St., Charleston, $11,000, the John L. Holliday estate to Infinity Grounds LLC
- 6440 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $81,000, Samuel L. Ford to Jacob Daugherty
- 3404 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $115,000, Adam C. George to Michael M. Lauter
- 1108 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $45,000, PRS Properties LLC to Timothy and Blair Dosch
- 3209 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $87,000, North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings Inc. to Eric Miltenberger
- 223 W. State St., Charleston, $16,000, Krista Pierson to Todd M. Reardon and Todd M. Reardon Jr.
- 209 S. 21st St., Mattoon, $165,000, Terry Glaze to Pilson Power Sports Inc.
- 1020 13th St., Charleston, $83,000, Hannah French to Kevin J. Hendryx
- 3216 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $24,000, Ashley McFadden, aka Ashley G. McFadden, nka Ashley Homann to Cheryl K. Brown
- 530 N. Seventh St., Charleston, $6,000, Sharon R. Matthews to Carlos Glen LLC
Coles County real estate transactions