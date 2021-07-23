Coles County real estate transactions

- 1815 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $25,000, James D. Thomason as successor Trustee of the Genevieve M. Thomason Trust to Renee D. Mathews
- 20 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $105,000, Matthew L. Jackson to Raven Jackson
- 900 Grant Ave., Mattoon, $78,000, Jefrey White to John & Debra Behl
- 227 S. Hazel St., Oakland, $5,000, Judith A. Weaver to Angela M. Hunter and Bobby J. Hunter
- 1200 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, $144,000, Steven E. Hayes to Corde E. Ayers
- 402 Maple Leaf Ct., Charleston, $599,000, Robert A. Cudone to Matthew Wade Clifton
- Vacant land on 15527 William Harrison, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00679-000, $4,000, Morgan Township to James H. Myers
- 1815 Baker Dr., Charleston, $116,000, Aaron C. Dunbar to Dominic M. Baima
- 325 Monroa Ave., Charleston, $30,000, Andrew S. Erickson, Chapter 7 trustee for Charles and Ruth Fuqua Case to Amanda J. Schaeffer
- 49 N. County Road 1800 E., Charleston, $20,000, William P. Phipps to Rebecca A. Walden
- 3120 Western Ave., Mattoon, $167,000, Kevin D. Cook to Rebecca J. Small
- 504 Taft Ave., Charleston, $127,500, Ryan Allen Carrington to Daniel R. Roth
- 2210 E. CO Rd. 250 N., Mattoon, $85,000, Paul D. Weber, Sr. to Miles Brown
- Industrial building on 607 W. State Street, Charleston, $204,900, Eastern Illinois Propane Gas Inc., DCC Real Estate Holdings, LLC
- 1803 12th St., Charleston, $19,900, Nexbank SSB to Dustin Cole
- 28 S. Country Club Rd., Mattoon, $320,000, Terry Tait to Kayleb C. Burrit
- 1837 11th St., Charleston, $40,000, First Community Bank of Moultrie County to Ronald D. Saddoris
- Vacant lot in Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-02946-001, $9,000, Larry Clapp to Michael D. Dunning, Sr.
- Approximately 32 acres of farmland, North Okaw township, PIN 09-0-00835-000, $241,500, First Mid Wealth Management Company, Successor to First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, N.A., as Trustee to SBAM Lakeside Properties, LLC
- 820 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $20,000, Randall E. White to Washington Savings Bank, as Trustee of a Trust Known as Land Trust
- Approximately 26 acres of farmland, Ashmore township, PIN 01-0-0035-003, $117,000, Independent Executor, Estate of Cynthia Suzanne Carlen to Alex Toothman