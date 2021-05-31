Coles County real estate transactions

- 309 E. North St., Oakland, $26,000, Kathy Ann Ford to Buckler Brothers Properties LLC
- 920 6th St., Charleston, $135,000, Angela Jean McArthur, Trustee to Nicholas C. Vilardo
- 10880 N County Rd. 400 E, Mattoon, $140,000, Gary A. Good to William Deem
- 920 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $30,500, Curtis Grissom to Washington Savings Bank
- Approximately 25.5 acres of farm land, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-01884-001, $40,000, Lewis A. Kaufman to Matthew A. Kaufman
- 1027 9th St., Charleston, $20,000, Merle F. Myerscough Trust to Melissa Gelinas
- Approximately 113 Acres of vacant land, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-01325-000, $72,166, Trustbank, Special Trustee to Gregory Gardner
- 612 S. 21st St., Mattoon, $14,000, Jacqueline Peoples to Kelsey Cortez
- 1285 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $13,000, Glenda A. Burnett to Gloria L. Summers
- 2405 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $135,000, Jeanne L. Medina. Trustee of the JMGB Trust Dated 12/4/2019 to Alyssa Powers
- Approximately 1.2 acres of vacant land, Charleston, PIN 02-1-01215-000, $30,000, Hickory Point Bank, Trustee to Peggy McLane
- Approximately 1.2 acres of vacant land, Charleston, PIN 02-01-01215-000, $33,500, Peggy McLane to Brian Robert Stolz
- 1417 S 3rd St., Mattoon, $55,000, Sheila Freshwater to Matthew Clarkson
- Approximately 102 acres of farm land, Paradise Township, PIN 10-0-00414-000, $360,400, D. Martin Dole to Jeffrey A. Dole
- Approximately 40 acres of farm land, Mattoon, PIN 07-01-00771-000, $360,400, Jeffrey A. Dole to D. Martin Dole
- 2401 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $20,285, Jason J. Cutright to Dennis Frost, Sr.
- CO Rd. 1240 N., 27 acres of farmland, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00252-000, $184,000, Kelly L. Munyon to Ryan Knuffman
- Approximately 40 acres of farmland, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01698-000, $320,000, George Wayne Lee to Jeff D. Shrader
- 2116 Stoner Dr. West, Charleston, $136,500, Eugenia C. Pendergast to Clayson D. Cutler
- 2111 18th St., Charleston, $50,000, Jomelia Properties, LLC to Hope of East Central IL, NFP
- 2202 Douglas Dr., Charleston, $119,000, Patrick A. Wall to Joseph Bandy
- 294 Cooper St., Charleston, $10,000, Michael Kiley to David Chaplin
- 3551 E. CO Rd. 1500 N., approximately 1.1 acres, North Okaw township, PIN 09-0-00084-000, $35,000, Jeffery Dick to Wayne & Jessica Keith
- 2904 Pine Ave., Mattoon, $70,900, Dana L. Hurt to Jeffery E. Dick
- Approximately 12 acres of vacant land, East Oakland Township, PIN 03-0-00521-000, $71,100, Clapp Farms, L.P. to Kalvin Miller
- 1108 B St., Charleston, $315,000, Dominique J. Youakim to C323 Properties, LLC
- 2516 5th St., Charleston, $125,000, Jance C. Gilbert to Paul Jarzynka
- 16249 E. CR 1400 N., approximately one acre of land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00931-001, $200, Total Grain Marketing to Derrick Thornton
- 855 N. 5th St., Charleston, $465,000, Charleston Building, LLC to Saftey storage, Inc.
- 13 Elm Ridge, Mattoon $106,250, Richard & Elizabeth Snowden to Alexandra Boyer
- 1612 Frostwood Ln., Mattoon, $180,000, Jeffery M. Hopper to Steve Novak
- 44 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $100,000, Tom Mendenhall to Pleasant Square Properties, LLC
- 4 E. Main St., Oakland, $19,000, Robert E. Lee Sr. to Kyrie E. Mixson
- Approximately 99.5 acres of farm land, North Okaw township, PIN 09-0-00598-000, $500,000, Michael & Daniel Andres to Ronald & Linda Pierce
- Vacant Lot, 33 Augusta Lakes, Lafayette township, PIN 06-0-04912-000, $33,000, Jonathan & Jennifer Bullock to Dean Willaredt & Tami Knight
- 816 N. 13th St., Mattoon, $33,000, Heirs of Taylor Wright to First Mid Wealth Management
- Approximately 90 acres of farm land, Mattoon township, PIN 07-1-01176-000, $1,050,000, Michael & Daniel Andres to John Welsh
- 6691 Stockton Rd., Mattoon, $5,000, Wanda L. Wallace to Dianna Gordon
- 1804 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $25,000, Gloria Spear to Dean Otto
- 3875 N. CO Rd. 100 E., approximately two acres, Paradise Township, PIN 10-0-00163-002, $15,000, Michael & Daniel Andres to Virginia L. Thompson Trust
- 1305 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Troy Joyner to Kenneth Gregory
- 1023 Charleston Ave. E., Mattoon, $3,735,000, 100 Dettro Drive Mattoon, LLC to Rane Investments, LLC
- 120 W. Taylor Ave., Charleston, $23,000, Eric Wayne Sager to Amanda J. Smith
- 2520 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $94,000, Nicholas Wolff to Daryl Hair
- Approximately 35 acres of farm land, Hutton township, PIN 05-0-00586-000, $175,000, James A. Ingram to Justin D. Thomas
Coles County real estate transactions