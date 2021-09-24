Coles County real estate transactions

- 1301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon $400,000, Lafayette Apartments, LLC to SPMMATTOONIL LLC
- 760 6th St., Charleston, $8,000, Bette Arlene Cox Collins - Trustee, to Anthony Cox
- 1000 N 14th St., Charleston, $750,000, Crop Max II, LLC to Hirschewald, LLC
- 1602 Frostwood Ln., Mattoon, $142,900, Marilyn J. Perryman to Kenneth Missel
- 6046 Lerna Rd., Mattoon, $158,500, William J. Philpott to Jeremy L. Berner
- 615 W. Monroe Ave., Charleston, $87,000, June S. Ferguson to Tyler J. Hill
- 2575 W. State St., Charleston, $142,250, Richard W. Hite to Khole W. Moran
- 620 12th St., Charleston, $109,900, Ryan Kyle Babbs to Jeremy DW Alexander
- 916 S. 36th St., Mattoon, $138,000, Terry L. Glaze, Trustee to Kevin Crary
- 2004 Evergreen Ct., Mattoon, $178,500, Patricia Snow to Austin Spriggs
- 621 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon, $51,000, John L. James to Berry Kent Gurney
- 838 7th St., Charleston, $245,000, Blair M. Lord, Trustee to Drew D. Buchter
- 20 W. Taylor Ave., Charleston, $69,900, Joseph D. Hunt to Dylan L. Harper
- 121 S 17th St., Mattoon, $300,000, Latel, LLC by Agracel, Inc., Manager to Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2
- 30 Fairway Ln., Mattoon, $202,000, Darren K. Kenell to Christopher K. Whitley
- Approximately 7 acres of Vacant Land, Charleston, PIN 02-1-01343-000, $49,000, Michael E. Hadwiger and Gayla D. Hadwiger to Alan T. Colvis
- 3308 18th St., Charleston, $334,500, Gregory P. Witto to Dennis W. Sowers
- 951 1st St., Charleston, $78,000, Earl R. Walker by his Attorney-in-fact Tammy Simpson to Brandon M. Beem
- 508 Crescent Dr., Mattoon, $335,000, John M. Snyder to Sean Kelly
- 317 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $1,462,000, Vereit AA Mattoon IL, LLC to Peningame, LLC
- 1101 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $47,500, PNC Bank, National Association to Jacob Daugherty
- 503 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $481, Chad Rasmussen/Melissa Rasmussen to Curt Buescher, Director of Public Works
AREA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS