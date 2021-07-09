Coles County real estate transactions

- 804 S. 6th St., Mattoon, $75,000, Earl Dobbs to JHM Declaration of Trust
- Approximately 24 acres of farmland, Mattoon Township, PIN 07-1-01283-000, $487,000, Carl William Bartels to Ronald Curry
- 713 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Chase McCullough to Jacqueline Hawkins
- 708 Piatt Ave. East, Mattoon, $170,000, Chad W. Wetzel to Christopher Vail
- 167 Olive Ave., Mattoon, $74,000, Kyla Orr to Carl and Kelsa Bartels
- 1005 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $140,000, Charles Matthew Bower to Colton Anderson
- 2004 Kimberly Ave., Charleston, $103,000, Jonathan P. Willmoth to Eileen Bisterfeldt
- Approximately 10 acres of rural land, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00424-001, $35,000, Kathy Ann Eriksen, Successor Trustee to Daniel Drake
- 1413 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $35,000, Calvin R. Montgomery to Larry M. Cowell
- 824 Tanglewood Dr., Charleston, $168,000, Cathy M. Senior to Carol A. Miller
- 5755 N. Co Rd. 1400 E., Charleston, $130,000, Jason T. Warren to Christopher A. Brown
- 211 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Gladys Cole Estate to Joseph Charles Decaro, Sr.
- 800 S. 9th St., Mattoon, $69,000, Erin Blank Estate to Gregory L. Jackson
- Approximately 80 acres of farmland, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-01819-000, $840,000, F&F Land Company, LLC to Brian W. And Rose J. Petersheim
- 950 Edgar Dr., #19, Charleston, $38,000, Zachary Rogers to Jeff Westendorf
- 210 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $156,900, Ashley Peterson to Gunner T. Davis
- 10 Bryan Pl., Charleston, 74,900, David A. Watson to Michael S. Driggers
- 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, 1,147,966, PFMG Holdings, LLC to Premier Funeral Management Group VII, LLC
- 1409 Parakeet Ln, Lerna, $45,000, Jennifer Veach to Nicole Price
- 3108 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, Randall W. Butler to Dhawn Dow