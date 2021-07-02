Coles County real estate transactions

- Approximately 20 acres of vacant farmland, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00291-000, $198,970, Alan R. Coutant to Lisa A. Tooley
- Approximately 8 acres, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00248-000, $155,000, Stone Cree Family Limited Partnership to Eddie R. and Rebecca A. Carter
- Approximately 62 acres of farmland, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00248-000, $242,219, Stone Creek Family limited Partnership to Richard L. James
- 1304 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, $124,500, Samuel E. Duvall to James Andrew Erixon
- 1033 Oxford Ct, Charleston, $86,400, Skylar Thomas Farris to Zachary J. Carter
- 819 Jackson Ave, Charleston, $75,000, Ching Tian Hubschmitt to Valerie Rubin
- 1312 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $60,000, Effingham Apartments LLC to Caesar Agudelo
- Approximately 80 acres of farmland, North Okaw Township, PIN 09-0-00756-001, $270,000, David R. Schilling and Linda R. Schilling Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Dwight W. Schilling Revocable Trust Created by Trust Agreement dated April 19, 2016
- 2222 Arthur, Charleston, $45,000, Estate of Barbara Lee Ames to John R. Hamilton
- 2316 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $50,000, Jimmie D. Warren to Kevin Risley
- Approximately 22 acres of farmland, Hutton township, PIN 05-0-01303-000, $185,000, GCZ Coles II, LLC to Jon W. Strader
- 914 Oakcrest Dr., Charleston, $150,000, David G. Grady to Darin M. Bowers
- 111 Beech Tree Rd., Charleston, $40,000, Robert E. Martin to Drake Excavating and Constructions, Inc.
- 25 Buchanan Ct., Charleston, $120,000, Alex J. Gowin to Phillip K. Collins
- 22 Apple Dr., Mattoon, $70,000, Donald & Felicia Tucker to Abigail Wallace
- Approximately 20 acres of farmland, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-00380-001, $168,000, Susan Irene Foster to Patrick D. Harrington
- Approximately 20 acres of farmland, Humboldt township, PIN 04-0-00380-001, $42,000, Estate of Lu Anne Frances Fleenor to Patrick D. Harrington
- Approximately 35 acres of farmland, Pleasant Grove township, PIN 11-0-00481-000, $495,000, Robert H. Norris Living Trust Created by Trust Agreement Dated October 11, 2002 to Schilling Bros, Inc., an Illinois Corporation
- 1101 6th St., Charleston, $98,000, Jack E. Appleby to Troy D. Bolin
- 3127 Oakwood Dr., Charleston, 333,000, Seth M. Lovell to Robert E. Martin
- 1000 Davis Dr., Charleston, $84,000, Janet G. MacDonald to Robert Ensz
- State Highway 16, Mattoon, PIN 07-1-00743, $32,450, James A. Bell Revocable Trust Dated February 17, 2015 to Matthew Joseph and Krista Nichole Diliberti
- 809 Lincoln Street, Lerna, $39,000, Janette R. Beals to William W. Rohr