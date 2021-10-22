Coles County real estate transactions

- 19511 Arrowhead Rd., Charleston, $140,000, Jamie L. and Annie M. Cerminara to Justin T. Hite and Lauren M. Haskins
- 402 Lincoln St., Lerna, $79,900, Mario Salgado and Juan Munoz to Virginia E. Brown
- 3102 Oakwood Dr., Charleston, $298,500, Bradley J. Green Sr. and Tanya Green to Cody C. and Kiersten M. Emberton
- 800 Dakota Ave. and vacant lot, Mattoon, $20,000, PIN 07-2-08338 and PIN 04-0-02347, Adam Tyler Kircher to John W. and Christine Colleen Poorman
- 4 Tealwood Cove, Charleston, $500,000, Ryan R. and Jerri T. Pine to Kendal R. and Hannah M. Butler
- Approximately 20 acres of vacant farmland, Hutton township, PIN 05-0-01670-000, Terry L. and Nancy S. Kelly to G. Daniel and Cynthia K. Corrie
- 3688 Lincoln Highway Rd., Charleston, $125,000, Lee Walden to Jon and Danielle Spitz
- 125 W. Jackson Ave., Charleston, $47,000, Blake D. and Amanda D. Gough to Robin Cowman
- 411 N. Logan St., Oakland, $54,900, William Shane Eastin, Jamie Lancaster, Carrie Conner, and Adam Eastin to Delia Lehmann
- 2716 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $68,000, Wendy Gagliardo Fuqua and Chuck Fuqua to Luke Culbertson
- 31 Circle Dr., Charleston, $60,000, Arlene Annette Allen to Vicente Olvera Paloalto and Lisvet Perez
- 817 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $46,000, Keren and Ron Sutliff to Richard and Kimberly Fanelli
- 3232 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Chad Weber, Ind. Admin. of the Estate of Gary A. Weber to Walter and Kelly Edwards
- 2652 Paradise Rd., Mattoon, $199.000, Ricky and Lynda Pemberton to Patricia Brunson
- 416 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $145,000, Paul A. Bailey to Erik C. Olmsted
- 303 Chamberlin Dr., Charleston, $190,000, Richard A. Shaffer to John P. Bays
- 102 W. Ashmore St., Ashmore, $5,000, Linda Kay Keeler to Gabriel M. Hills and William D. Edwards
- 1405 S. 2nd St., Mattoon, $66,500, Michael Nees to Joseph Utley
- 1540 W. Polk Ave. and approximately 3 acres, Charleston, $111,000, PIN 02-1-00697-000 and 02-1-00711-002, Kathleen M. and Kimberly Lawrence to James Arndt
- 221 Circle Dr., Mattoon, $117,000, Alice Farmer, Trustee to Tyler and Lindsey Walk