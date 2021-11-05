Coles County real estate transactions

- Four parcels on 22263 State Highway 133 totaling 1 acre, Oakland, PIN 03-0-00364-000, 03-0-00355-002, 03-0-00354-002, 03-0-00367-000, $280,000, Robert D. and Monee L. Morfey to Robert and Ciji Arbuckle
- 20 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $129,000, Marty and Rachel Rappe to Sarah B. Hill
- 8 Stillwater, Charleston, $284,900, David A. and Joan P. Porter to Jesse P. and Meredith A. Danley
- 1423 2nd St., Charleston, $67,000, Mary Anne Rennels, Michael Cox and Marcia Diane Cox to Javier Carrillo and Aurora Avila
- 2901 Western Ave., Mattoon, $160,000, Bret M. and Kylie A. Storm to Devon A. R. Kroeger and Joy Andrea James
- 621 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Blanche Shutts, Ricky Cobb, Deborah Coffrin, Barbara Gray, Frances McCombs, Rose Nicholson and Hallem Shutts to Jason Burton
- 1112 N. 19th St., Mattoon, $129,900, Michael C. and Kathleen S. Nichols to Christopher E. and Tiffany D. Markham
- 11518 N. Co Rd. 2040 E., Ashmore, $162,500, Thomas R. and Amanda J. Williamson to Jessica L. Coffman
- 602 W. Coolidge Ave, Charleston, $340,000, Ann M. and Ryan Schoen to Martin and Angela Simmons
- 950 10th St., Charleston, $127,500, Gary J. and Ashley G. Henigman to Cameron D. and Joshua N. Craig
- 1408 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $65,000, First United Methodist Church of Mattoon Illinois to Dalton and David W. Dent
- Vacant lot, Charleston, PIN 02-2-11317-000, $5,000, Mitchell Reuter to Ryan Frahm
- 11 parcels of approximately 500 acres of farmland, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00232-000, 12-0-00459-000, 12-0-00006-000, 12-0-00914-000, 12-0-00405-000, 12-0-0798-000, 12-0-00831-000, 12-0-00456-002, 12-0-00469-000, 12-0-00468-000, 12-0-00406-000, $6,801,675, Gorey Family Farms, LLC to Melvin Family Farm, LLC: Spring 2021
- 1321 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $79,000, Richard A. Myers to Jason T. Tran
- 713 S. 29th St., Mattoon, $25,000, Robert C. Clark to Michelle Hartbank
- 950 Briarwood Dr., Charleston, $126,000, Joyce E. Kessler to Julia F. Furry
- 3100 Hayes Ave., Mattoon, $146,900, Michael E. Kull Poa to Zachary A. Wolf
- 16 Williams Ct., Mattoon, $33,000, David L. Paul, Trustee to Sherri Rawlings
- 1000 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $150,000, Lucas & Courtney Seaman to John and Stephanie Reddicks
- 3 parcels on 325 W. Harrison Ave., Charleston, $80,000, PIN 02-2-07712-000, 02-2-07711-000, 02-2-07713-000, Tracy L. and Tyler Weaver to Wyatt A. Lewis.