- Farm land, approximately 135 acres, Humboldt Township, PIN 04-0-00988-002, $1,397,250, William and Bonnie Landsea revocable trust to GCZ Coles III LLC
- 304 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $5,000, Annette Yvonne Franklin, co-attorney-in-fact, to Shawn A. Wilson
- Vacant land, approximately 1 acre, Charleston, PIN 02-2-17113-000, $28,000, Stephen R. Swango to Sean M. Manuel
- Farm land, approximately 17 acres, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00625-000, $191,000, Michael D. Ryan to GLC Overton Farms Inc.
- 2689 Paradise Road, Mattoon, $200,000, David Wayne Dent to Deborah D. Mote
- 2305 Western Ave., Mattoon, $109,807, Hannah J. Dukeman and James M. Dukeman, trustees under the H&H Trust, to Robert R. Bryant
- 916 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $80,000, Tony Burrell to Christopher M. Henderson Sr.
- 2617 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $6,500, Douglas and David Paulson to Frank Waldrop and Betty Becker
- 3101 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $78,000, Rex A. Cooper to Michael Blazich
- 212 Circle Drive, Mattoon, $102,000, Robert F. Edwards to Rita Brandenburg
- 21 Woodfield Lane, Charleston, $145,000, Richard R. Rossi to Joseph J. Sims
- 74 Stonehenge Road, Mattoon, $263,000, Andrea Bush to Kirk and Brooke Kepley
- 5795 Lerna Road, Mattoon, $115,000, Albert D. Tuttle to Matthew Annis
- 614 Twin Oaks St., Oakland, $110,000, James Robert Hopper to Justin Damien Centers
- 1312 S. Second St., Mattoon, $50,000, Sarah M. Prescott and Kelly R. Prescott to Meghan Mary O'Shaughnessy
- 13737 N. County Road 2330E, Ashmore, $70,000, the estate of Andrew L. Gano to Darrell Cox
- 909 DeWitt Avenue East, Mattoon, $155,000, Jerry L. Brosam to Brandon Coff
Coles County real estate transactions