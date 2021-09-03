Coles County real estate transactions

- 7945 Berea Ln., Charleston, $350,000, Josephine A. Osborne to Kenny J. Bower
- 931 Woodberry Ln., Charleston, $190,000, Unique Homes & Lumber Inc. to William Riley Comstock, IV
- 23 Circle Dr., Charleston, $105,000, Dorothy L. Unal to Dorian G. Hudson
- 47 Madison Ave., Charleston, $71,500, Eugene Woodruff to Vance Oliver
- 310 Polk Ave., Charleston, $46,000, William B. Hull to Danny Fitzgerald
- 775 W. Elm Ave., Charleston, $1,990,000, Longacre Estates Limited Partnership to University Estates MHC, LLC
- 1401 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $87,000, Patricia M. Hemmett by her Attorney-in-fact Karen M. Stirrett to Todd Gardner
- 22 Country Ln., Mattoon, $194,900, Jeffrey T. White to Ryan Peterson
- 1808 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $15,000, Matthew Barrett & Adrienne Barrett to John Burwell
- 5326 Lincoln Highway Rd., Charleston, 113,400, Todd A. Cooley to The Feral Farm LLC
- 4300 Western Ave., Mattoon, $170,000, Denny Joe Kingery to Chad E. Butler
- 217 N. Logan St., Mattoon, $382,500, First Mid Wealth Management Company to C323 Properties, LLC
- Approximately 26 acres of farmland 19087 Westfield Rd., PIN 05-0-01569-000, Charleston, $425,000, Estate of Richard Eric McCausland to Christos Farms, LLC
- 4679 Lake Rd, Mattoon, $50,000, Michael A. Stortzum to Andrew Kaczmarek
- 1109 Southlawn Dr., Mattoon, 59,500, Derek & Tiffany Ferguson to Shawn Gordon
- 1319 Buchanan Ave., Charleston, $52,000, Angela Davidson to Jakob D. Oakley
- 1209 Broadway East., Mattoon, $1,883,000, Bona Commercial Properties LTC to Beacon Manna LLC
- 2111 Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $78,000, Brian J. Poulter to Madison C. Goodwin
- 950 Edgar Dr. #9, Charleston, $26,500, Robert Todd Foster to RB&B Ventures, LLC