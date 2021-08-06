Coles County real estate transactions

- 1624 Reynolds, Charleston, $125,000, John D. Williams, as successor trustee of the Clarence Dale Williams trust, to Max Lee Trotter
- 1300 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $97,500, Lorie Conlin to Nathaniel & Jordan Wheeler
- 1806 Garfield, Charleston, $103,000, Jennifer Lynn Houston N/K/A Jennifer Lynn Edwards to Raymond W. Cox
- 2705 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $132,000, Renee M. Runner to Andrew Neal Graham
- 909 6th St., Charleston, $77,500, Panther Properties, Inc. to Kyle A. Barrow
- 1609 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $35,000, Landshire Depots Limited Partnership to Charles W. Fuqua
- 813 S. 5th Pl., Mattoon, $35,000, Jerry Harrison to Jeffrey L. Whitley
- Approximately 18 acres of vacant land, Charleston township, PIN 02-1-00144-002, $86,500, Mark Beabout to Michael R. Vaughn
- 908 North 19th Street, Mattoon, $75,000, Connie Cushman to John H. Mast, Trustee
- 8788 Old State Rd., Mattoon, $190,000, Robert J. Patterson to Toni Hawn
- 201 Hillcrest Rd., Mattoon, $190,000, Amanda M. Bramham to Derek Funkhouser
- Approximately 19 acres of farmland, North Okaw township, $300,000, Duane F. Kauffman to Robert Hung
- 3531 18th St., Charleston, $558,500, Howard Meacham to Kirby Johnson
- 2518 Woodlawn, Charleston, $150,000, Scott A. Siddens to Nicholas Fears
- 6 Hance Dr., Charleston, $37,000, Mark Hopper to Michael Wilson
- 720,000 N. 25th St., Mattoon, $131,500, Gary Stark to Robert John Patterson
- Vacant lot in Charleston Township, PIN 02-2-13920-000, $5,000, Green Prairie Grain, Inc. to Willetta M. Jones, Trustee Willetta M. Jones Revocable Trust
- 100 Jonathon St., Oakland, $81,000, Teresa Lynn Prill N/K/A Teresa Lynn Deckard to Keith Notaro
- 222 E. Main St., Oakland, $78,000, Ronald J. Carrell to Onie Wells
- 2819 Commercial Ave., Mattoon, $3,000, Ronald Lynn Duggins to The First National Bank
- 712 S. 25th St., Mattoon, $32,500, Michael Gavis to Washington Savings Bank, As Trustee of Trust #5150
- 95 Woodlawn, Mattoon, $10,000, Ruth Woods to Randall W. Curry